12 Best Mixers For Your Bourbon, According To Experts

Bourbon is remarkable, both as a prestigious spirit and as a flavor-packed American variety of whiskey. Many words have been dedicated to the best ways to enjoy bourbon in its purest form (or even, dare we say it, with a drop of water), but that's just the tip of the ice cube. Mixers can expand the bourbon experience, with flavors to contrast, complement, and cut through bourbon's generous characteristics of caramel, vanilla, spice, fruit, or herbaceousness. Some mixers, however, work better with bourbon than others.

To help us navigate the world of bourbon mixers, we've consulted industry professionals with strong opinions and expertise on this versatile spirit. Johnny Park is in the heart of New Zealand hospitality, as venue manager of Auckland bar, The Parasol and Swing Company. We've also asked Connor Grisedale, hospitality account manager for New Zealand-based distributor Tickey-Boo Liquor, where he guides his customers to get the most out of top bourbon brands like Michter's, Willett, and Kentucky Owl. Grisedale perfectly sums up the challenges in finding the perfect mixer. "Bourbon is such a funny one. You find everyone has an opinion on how it should be drunk or the best way to drink it." – That's where his and Park's expertise comes into play.

I myself have years of experience managing and working in bars, along with a career in spirits sales and marketing. With the help of these industry experts, I've set out to curate this list of the best mixers for your bourbon. Let's explore.