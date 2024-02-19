Martha Stewart Puts A Fresh Spin On Her Whiskey Sour With Orange Juice

A whiskey sour is a cocktail menu must if you have bourbon drinkers on the guest list, but if you are going to serve this boozy drink, you may want to try Martha Stewart's spin on this classic. Stewart keeps with the traditional ingredients of a whiskey sour, with bourbon as her alcohol of choice, lemon, and simple syrup playing their usual roles; however, per her recipe, she adds orange juice to the mix to create an equilibrium of sweet and tangy that enhances the taste of this adult beverage.

Why mess with perfection? Well, for starters, orange juice is going to round out the flavor of the lemon and help bring out the various notes of your bourbon. While the 3:2:1 ratio for a perfectly balanced whiskey sour might be your standard, Stewart sticks with a 1:1 ratio of orange juice to whiskey when she makes hers. This is a good amount to start with because the OJ is also going change the texture of the cocktail, making it slightly thicker. If you want to add more, be judicious and not heavy handed.