Add This Soda To Your Next Margarita For A Sweeter Cocktail

If you think "margarita" when you think "cocktail," you're not alone. The tequila, lime juice, and triple sec combination is not just a classic, it's an icon, and, according to research by the CGA Cocktail Sales Tracker, it was the most ordered tipple in the United States in 2023. It's no wonder, either — a perfectly balanced margarita is tart and bright, a little sweet, a little sour, a little acidic. It screams "summer!", making it an instant pick-me-up even in the winter, and margaritas pair beautifully with cuisines from Mexican to Thai. You might think a staple like this should not be messed with, but the simplicity of a margarita invites all manner of fresh updates and different approaches from essential frozen margs to savory or spicy renditions. The upgrade we've got an eye on now would enhance the margarita with sweetness and effervescence.

That upgrade is 7UP soda. 7UP is a sweetened lemon-lime soda, so its citrus profile flawlessly complements that of the margarita, but it adds a more rounded, sweet-but-not-cloying element. Plus, its carbonation brings a new twist of bubbles to the margarita, making its flavors sing with that dry, zippy mouthfeel. For a subtly sweeter, sparkling margarita, 7UP recommends using 2 ounces of tequila, ½ ounce of simple syrup, ½ ounce of orange liqueur, 1 ounce of lime juice, and ½ cup of the soda. Shake all that up in a cocktail shaker, pour over ice, garnish with a salted rim and lime slice, and consider your go-to margarita recipe transformed for extra refreshing results.