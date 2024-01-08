Mix Whiskey With Lemon Soda For An Effortlessly Refreshing Cocktail

It's always a good idea to have some easy-to-make cocktail recipes on hand — and what's easier than simply mixing two ingredients? If you're a whiskey lover, then you need to know about the wonders of mixing it with lemon soda, such as S. Pellegrino's lemon flavor, for an effortlessly refreshing cocktail.

The whiskey sour is one of the most well-known whiskey-based cocktails for a reason — the tartness of the lemon pairs well with the strength of the whiskey. By using lemon soda instead, you also bring in some sweetness to balance out the other flavors. The result is one refreshing, sweet-but-not-too-sweet drink. If you don't have easy access to lemon soda for any reason, you can also use any lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite (or you may just prefer it that way).

To build this cocktail, you can really just play it by ear and go off of your own personal preferences — if you want a stronger whiskey taste, add less soda and vice versa.