13 Prime Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

I didn't like Prime's lemon lime flavor from the moment I smelled it. Why? It smelled like it was trying to be Sprite — and it really wasn't succeeding. The scent was indeed lemon-limey, but it was too artificial. My opinions are neither here nor there when it comes to Sprite (I'm just not a big soda person in general), so I don't think I had any particular Sprite-related bias against this drink. It simply wasn't at all up to snuff.

I will admit that the drink not being carbonated threw me off. Not that I expected it to be; rather, the Sprite association was so strong that it tasted odd as a still drink. However, the biggest reason I didn't enjoy the lemon lime flavor was because it tasted more "fake" than many of the other flavors. The lemon and lime notes were definitely there, but there was no tartness or sharpness to the drink. Instead, it was just very sweet.

Ultimately, it was far too gentle and artificial to really be enjoyable. If it had even a slightly tangy element, it may have helped the drink place higher. As it is now, it's definitely not the best of the company's flavors.