You've probably fallen victim to the aggressive marketing of energy drinks at least once. Their claims of providing massive energy often drown out the reality of their excessive sugar content, jittery effects, and unpleasant taste. Imagine encountering a brand that neither oversells itself nor gives you the negative effects you dread from a typical energy drink. Meet the Riot brand. We ranked Riot number one out of 15 energy drink brands that aren't Red Bull for its smart branding, distinctive flavors, and refreshing tone. You could pick any of Riot's beverage options — Mango, Citrus Lime, Berry, Strawberry Lemonade, and Cherry Watermelon — and expect to be revitalized in a way that most energy drinks simply can't deliver.

The taste of an energy drink is often compromised in an attempt to create an all-around product. Other brands, like Reign Total Body Fuel, which placed number 10 in our ranking, contain so much sugar that it's almost all you can taste. Just ahead of it, the popular brand Celsius has an overtone of artificial sweetener. This made our taste tester appreciate the more natural essence of Riot. The energy drink has no added sugar, setting it up for a better flavor profile. This clean flavor allows you to easily savor the crisp tones of each fruit it contains, making Riot the best energy drink on our list.