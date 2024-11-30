The Best Energy Drink Brand Tastes Genuinely Refreshing No Matter The Flavor
You've probably fallen victim to the aggressive marketing of energy drinks at least once. Their claims of providing massive energy often drown out the reality of their excessive sugar content, jittery effects, and unpleasant taste. Imagine encountering a brand that neither oversells itself nor gives you the negative effects you dread from a typical energy drink. Meet the Riot brand. We ranked Riot number one out of 15 energy drink brands that aren't Red Bull for its smart branding, distinctive flavors, and refreshing tone. You could pick any of Riot's beverage options — Mango, Citrus Lime, Berry, Strawberry Lemonade, and Cherry Watermelon — and expect to be revitalized in a way that most energy drinks simply can't deliver.
The taste of an energy drink is often compromised in an attempt to create an all-around product. Other brands, like Reign Total Body Fuel, which placed number 10 in our ranking, contain so much sugar that it's almost all you can taste. Just ahead of it, the popular brand Celsius has an overtone of artificial sweetener. This made our taste tester appreciate the more natural essence of Riot. The energy drink has no added sugar, setting it up for a better flavor profile. This clean flavor allows you to easily savor the crisp tones of each fruit it contains, making Riot the best energy drink on our list.
A Riot against the status quo
Riot took a unique and balanced approach, marketing its beverage as health-conscious while still effective. Most importantly, it does not claim to be a healing therapy, which is how Bang energy drinks almost failed. Instead, it markets itself as "100% plant powered," meaning the drinks are made from real plants. This is a game-changer in the energy drink industry, where most brands are content to create artificial chemical concoctions to keep consumers energized for hours. In its mission statement, Riot emphasizes its commitment to avoiding "sugary, potentially harmful chemical combos," and the brand has successfully lived up to this promise. Instead of chemicals and sugar, you'll find a list of familiar, organic ingredients, starting with herbal green tea.
Consequently, Riot stands out as one of the healthiest energy drinks available in grocery stores. You might experience an unusual taste when trying it for the first time, but you'll quickly acclimate after consuming a few cans. More importantly, as our taste tester observed, you will appreciate the crisp, vibrant notes in flavors like Citrus Lime, as well as their lighter sensation on the palate due to their less sugary taste. All of this makes Riot energy drinks pleasantly flavorful and the most refreshing option on the market. As a bonus, most customers report that they don't experience jitters after consuming this energy drink, which is just the icing on the cake. If you're curious, the brand offers a four-flavor variety pack on Amazon.