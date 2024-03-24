How Bang Energy Drinks Almost Failed

The highs and lows of Bang Energy drinks are one good plot twist away from being an Oscar-nominated corporate thriller. The protagonist (or anti-hero, depending on your perspective) would be none other than Jack Owoc, founder and ex-CEO of Vital Pharmaceuticals, which is the company that created Bang Energy back in 2012. Bang was posited as a healthy alternative to other energy drinks since it had zero sugar and zero calories, all while boasting some of the highest caffeine content of any popular energy drink.

As you might expect from an energy drink mogul, Owoc played fast and loose with the rules and it was his drive to create the healthiest drink possible that ultimately did the company in. Written right at the top of every 16-ounce can was "Super Creatine" in big, bold letters. If that sounds like jargon some marketing company coined to appeal to athletes, that's because that's exactly what it was.

Bang's competitive rival, Monster, sued Vital Pharmaceuticals back in 2018 for false advertising after the company claimed that Super Creatine could cure Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other diseases in a marketing video that is no longer available. Monster won the lawsuit, ultimately resulting in $336 million in damages owed — an enormous sum that quickly led to the company filing bankruptcy. In the corporate version of an intercepted touchdown, Monster then turned around and bought the bankrupt billion-dollar company for a measly $362 million in July 2023.