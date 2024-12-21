Are There Any Child-Safe Energy Drinks?

Energy drinks are all the rage with kids and teens nowadays. Prime Energy, co-founded by internet celebrities Logan Paul and KSI, is especially popular thanks to its flashy branding and social media marketing often aimed at children under 18. It's not uncommon to see kids clamoring for one of Prime's brightly-colored cans at the convenience store, or bragging about drinking one to their friends at school. Despite their appeal, the unfortunate reality is that there's no such thing as a child-safe energy drink.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adolescents aged 12 through 18 shouldn't consume more than 100 milligrams of caffeine per day. Prime Energy contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, which is equivalent to about two cups of coffee and twice the recommended daily caffeine intake for adolescents. When examining the caffeine content of the most popular energy drinks, some beverages like G-Fuel, Rockstar Xdurance, Celsius Heat, and Bang contain a whopping 300 milligrams of caffeine per serving. The maximum amount of caffeine adults can safely consume each day is 400 milligrams, which means that even for adults, drinking just one can of these drinks provides enough caffeine to almost reach the daily limit.

In addition to caffeine, energy drinks are often packed with sugar and frequently contain other stimulants such as guarana. Ultimately, the best beverage for kids and adolescents to drink is water. For a more flavorful child-safe beverage, opt for milk, plant-based milk, flavored water, or homemade smoothies.