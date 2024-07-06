14 Flavored Bottled Water Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Bottled water is a great way to stay hydrated on the go and is one of the most preferred ways to drink water, according to a Tasting Table survey. Its history dates back to the 1850s, when bottled spring and mineral waters were sold as health tonics. Eventually, the bottled water market also expanded to include enhanced water, which have been touted by some as a healthier alternative to soft drinks and sodas.

There are two types of enhanced water. Flavored water is simply water with added flavoring, juice, or herbs to mitigate the blandness. That's great news for those who find plain water undrinkable. Functional water has additional perks, like caffeine, vitamins, probiotics, or even protein. Some products come very close to being sport drink substitutes, but they are still considered a separate class of beverages.

For this review, I tried several, readily-available flavored water brands, many of which also fit the category of functional water. Each water brand was ranked according to its taste, ingredients, and nutritional value.