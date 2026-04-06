10 Starburst Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

No matter what type of candy it is that you like best — whether it be a specific Kit-Kat flavor or a fruity favorite from the Haribo gummy candy collection — there's a little something for everyone out there. Of course, when we break it down, many types of candy tend to fall into two distinct categories: chocolate and gummy candy. These are two very strong, dominant categories in the candy game, no doubt, but what about those who want something sweet, fruity, and chewy?

For all those chewy candy lovers out there, Starburst products are an obvious choice. The colorful and fruity candies have been around for quite some time, experiencing flavor shake-ups and variations over the years (as any great candy does). Nowadays, though, you're likely to come across three distinct flavor packs, should you seek Starburst out at a gas station or store, including Original, Sours, and Fave Reds packs. Within these packs are even more specific flavors, ranging from the classic lemon, orange, and cherry to unique ones like sour blue raspberry or fruit punch.

If you've ever wondered what the best Starburst flavor is, I'm here to answer that question through a tried-and-true taste test. I sampled 10 different Starburst flavors — ranging across the three aforementioned flavor packs — to pinpoint the best flavor. Naturally, much of this ranking comes down to personal preference, but I did try to consider those flavors that might be more generally loved or well-received when conducting the ranking. Those lower-ranked flavors are ones that just weren't all that enjoyable to eat, and ones that even the most steadfast Starburst fan could probably skip.