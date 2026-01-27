Why 'Watermelon Flavor' Is Nothing Like Real Watermelon

While there has been work done to synthesize watermelon's complex flavor and aroma as much as possible, there are also challenges to getting those compounds to be stable enough to become a food additive. Watermelon aldehyde (seriously, that's its name) is the molecule that scientists have come closest to when trying to mimic watermelon's aroma — but it is not stable enough to be used as an additive.

One of the other big challenges of synthesizing watermelon's flavor is that different types of watermelons have different flavors — meaning there is no such thing as a universal "watermelon" flavor. For example, red watermelons contain lycopene, which is the same compound that makes other red fruits, like tomatoes, red. When lycopene breaks down, it forms citral, which we perceive as lemony. Orange watermelons get their color from beta-carotene, which gives them both a different hue and flavor than red watermelons. It's fun to think that one day, we could have Crimson Sweet-flavored watermelon candies sitting next to Yellow Doll watermelon-flavored syrup. But for now, universal "fake" watermelon will have to do.