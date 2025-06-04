The 10 Sweetest Varieties Of Watermelon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Watermelon is one of the most refreshing fruits in summer, whether you consume it as a snack, paired with a feta salad, or transformed into a cruelty-free steak or even into a substitute for potato fries. While the specimens commonly displayed at grocery stores have a green rind, a reddish flesh, and black seeds, there are many other varieties, with different degrees of sweetness. Some have an oblong or a round shape, others sport a yellow exterior and flesh colors ranging from light pink to honey. But how do you pick the juiciest and sweetest of them?

This is where the official Brix rating comes along, determining not only a watermelon's quality but also its pure sucrose content. The sweeter the fruit, the bigger its Brix value. A minimum level of 8 is required to signal a quality crop.

Watermelons, which have been cultivated as early as 2500 B.C. in Ancient Egypt, reached the Americas in the late 16th century. Today, there are about 300 varieties produced in the U.S. and Mexico alone, some more flavorful than others. A selection of the sweetest varieties of watermelon you can find should boast a Brix value of at least 11. Meanwhile, keep in mind that there are several tricks for picking out the tastiest watermelon at the store, from looking for a discoloration in the rind to checking for firmness and a dry, yellowish-brown stem.