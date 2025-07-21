Pepsi Announces Debut Of New Soda Sweetened With Cane Sugar And Packed With Prebiotics

Just months following its $1.95 billion acquisition of the prebiotic soda brand, Poppi Soda, PepsiCo is announcing the debut of its own prebiotic cola sweetened with cane sugar: Pepsi Prebiotic Cola. In an email to Tasting Table, a brand representative from PepsiCo shared that the cola contains just 5 grams of cane sugar, 3 grams of prebiotic fiber, 30 total calories, and no artificial sweeteners — all while "delivering the same bold, iconic Pepsi flavor you know and love." Debuting in both the Original Cola Pepsi flavor and the Cherry Vanilla Pepsi flavor, and available in 12-ounce single cans and 8-packs of 12-ounce cans, the new Pepsi Prebiotic Cola will be found alongside the rest of the Pepsi portfolio in the drink aisle, which has become the best spot of the grocery store, in early 2026.

But it will be available for purchase online as early as this fall. From PepsiCo's beginnings in 1898 to introducing Diet Pepsi in 1964 and Pepsi Zero Sugar (formerly Pepsi Max) in 2007, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola marks the brand's first major innovation in the iconic cola category in decades. Ram Krishnan, the CEO of PepsiCo Beverages U.S., said in a press release, "From the iconic blue can, to the consumer-preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar, our portfolio has always adapted to the needs and flavor preferences of the consumer." He went on to say that, "Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality, and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we're known for delivering."