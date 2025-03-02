10 Things You Didn't Know About Poppi Soda

With so many popular sodas out there, people tend to be loyal to certain brands or flavors. For example, the classic cola definitely ranks supreme in the soda world. The one thing about most mainstream sodas, however, is they usually contain a lot of sugar. Enter Poppi – a brand that makes low-sugar soda with many different flavors, including fan-favorites, like cola. With many ingredients that make it unique, Poppi has definitely turned some heads. Whether you've seen the brightly-colored cans on the shelves of grocery stores, at your favorite deli, or in the hands of your favorite influencers and celebrities, there's a lot more to this soda brand than you might think.

The Poppi brand has risen in popularity over the past couple of years, partly because of its low-sugar soda flavors, and partly because it has many other interesting components that draw people in. In this article, we will be sharing everything you need to know about Poppi. From how it first started, to how it quickly grew over the span of a few years, to many quirky details in between — we've got it all covered.