Why You Can Expect To See More Dirty Sodas And Custom Drinks On Fast Food Menus Soon

If you frequent social media, you've probably seen people posting images of delicious-looking dirty sodas. These drinks are really having a moment right now, and everyone seems to be offering up their favorite combinations of soda, cream, and syrup. In addition, more chains have been adding dirty sodas to their menus, with both Crumbl Cookies and Sonic adding dirty sodas to their menus since 2024 alone, and more brands are likely going to follow suit. This is because customizability is a huge priority among Gen Z customers, who are becoming more and more prevalent as their generation graduates from college and finds careers in which they have more disposable income.

Dirty sodas are almost endlessly customizable; you get to pick the type of soda itself, add-in flavors, and even the type of add-ins too, as some use syrups, others creamers, and some use both. In addition, fast food restaurants can use new limited-time flavor offerings to draw in customers and keep them coming back for more. Not only do customizable options bring in customers but they also encourage them to spend more too.

According to Food Dive, Megan Tallman, the vice president of Coca-Cola Freestyle and Foodservice Innovation, noted, "Consumers who purchase an LTO are spending more. On average, they're spending $3 more per trip." These extra earnings are especially prominent in the drinks category, with a Pepsi spokesperson pointing out customers are very willing to spend extra for customizable dirty sodas, even up into the $9 range.