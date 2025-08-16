10 Crumbl Dirty Sodas, Ranked Worst To Best
Dirty Sodas exploded in popularity across North America in 2024, and Crumbl Cookies' introduction of Crumbl Dirty Sodas to Canada represents a new chapter in this fizzy phenomenon. Launched in July 2025, Crumbl captured dessert enthusiasts with over 40 handcrafted soda-based drinks sold in its signature pink cup — each carefully crafted to complement cookies and sweet treats. Surfing the wave of viral beverage trends that thrived on TikTok and Instagram, Dirty Sodas attract folks (like me) hungry for personalized flavor experiences — from traditional cola mixes to tropical syrups, fruit purees, and creamy add-ins. Online discourse, and the line I witnessed at my local Canadian Crumbl store, indicates that these beverages are already building a own cult following north of the border.
Developed in Utah in the early 2010s, Dirty Sodas became popularized by drive-thru chain Swig, combining soda bases like Diet Coke or Dr Pepper with coconut syrup, half-and-half or creamer, and citrus juice. The chain produces a delightful non-alcoholic beverage, much beloved in Mormon culture, where coffee, liquor, and hot drinks are taboo. The beverage's photogenic quality and limitless customizations had it entrenched by 2022, supported by celebrity references and pop-culture touchstones like Hulu's reality show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."
In the review ahead, I'll be ranking a curated and sampled selection of Crumbl's Dirty Soda flavors, exploring everything from the base soda and syrup pairings to creaminess, fruit components, and overall sweetness. By the end, you'll know which Dirty Soda reigns supreme — and which ones were poured into the sink.
10. Cherry Bombshell
Of the 40+ Dirty Sodas available at Crumbl, I went safe and got the 10 "greatest hits" on the board by the door — the recipe flavors that, according to a staff member, are most requested. I figured if these are what folks are checking for, it'd be just the introduction I'd needed. But at the end of the list is the Cherry Bombshell, a syrupy monstrosity that I wouldn't suggest to anyone.
This drink is made with Dr Pepper, cherry syrup, and coconut cream. The ingredients make this sound like a summery, fun drink, but things took a turn for the worse quickly. The first sip left me blasted with a cloyingly sweet, medicinal taste. It was as though the mixologist whipped together cherry cough medicine into a flat soda. The warm spice of Dr Pepper, already overpowering on its own, just added to the cherry flavors and made them more plastic.
And naturally, there's the coconut cream, which not only didn't get along with the other components — it separated and curdled on top, creating an oil slick that stuck to my tongue like sunscreen. Even the lime wedges on top as garnish, likely added to balance out the sugary fattiness, couldn't save it. It sat there adding to the medicinal qualities. By sip number three, I was done. What was meant to be a seasonal treat was more like a melted Shirley Temple stirred into flat soda and cream. Cherry Bombshell was my least favorite of the pack.
9. Crumb & Get It
Coming in ninth on the Dirty Soda ranking list is Crumb & Get It. This one is another Dr Pepper-based soda that failed to save the beverage as a decent base drink. It's just too busy. Similar to the Cherry Bombshell, this contains coconut cream, but it includes coconut syrup and raspberry puree. It still misses the mark for me, but it gets a position just above last place because of the raspberry. The cherry in the previous drink is almost nutty — like an almond paste.
Crumb & Get It benefits from a brighter, more acidic fruit flavor. The raspberry puree cuts through some of the fat and sweetness to give the drink a subtle tartness that enabled me to get it a couple of sips further than its predecessor. There's a refreshing undercurrent (the whole appeal of a soda). Something juicy and almost great, but it slips away.
The coconut syrup and Dr Pepper mix is just as overwhelmingly sweet, with the same artificial aftertaste that made Cherry Bombshell such a chore to drink. And again, the coconut cream topping curdled into a greasy, tongue-smothering film I just can't get away from. It's like drinking a sunbaked tropical soda float. Although I enjoyed the raspberry attempting to balance it out, it wasn't enough to save the remainder of the beverage. Crumb & Get It remains too dense, too sweet, and ultimately too bizarre for me. An improvement, but one I wouldn't willingly return to.
8. Pop Off
Next is Pop Off, a Dirty Soda that at last lives up to its name: an unapologetic dessert in a cup. It's Dr Pepper, vanilla syrup, and coconut cream. No citrus, no fruit, no trying to be summer as a soda. And you know what? I respect it for that. Having had two flops experimenting with fruit syrups and coconut cream, I braced myself for the worst. But Pop Off was a pleasant surprise. It was still rich, but at least it remained true to form. There wasn't any jarring tartness or artificial cherry flavor, which is why it stands above the other two. What you have instead is a silky, dessert-caliber taste that's almost like a vanilla Dr Pepper float, minus the ice cream.
With the full coconut fat, the sweet, syrupy vanilla, and Dr Pepper's inherent natural sweetness, this drink is too rich to be accompanied by a cookie. It doesn't need a sidekick. It is the treat. By the third sip, I craved something bitter or acidic to pierce the richness, but that's kind of the idea. Pop Off is for those who crave a treat and not a refreshing pick-me-up.
Texture-wise, it still had that coconut cream separation, but it wasn't as bad or curdled as the fruit-flavored drinks. It was more of a milkshake than a soda, and I could picture someone with an extreme sweet tooth thoroughly enjoying it. I liked its clean intent, but it's too rich for me.
7. Dirty Coconut Lime
Similar to the other dark soda concoctions, Dirty Coconut Lime is a combo of Dr Pepper, lime, and coconut cream. We're finally entering territory I'd actually describe as pretty good. There's a solid balance here. The lime adds a touch of brightness, the coconut cream adds body, and the Dr Pepper provides that nostalgic, fruity base that gives the whole thing a retro, almost vintage soda shop vibe. This one tastes like a discontinued '90s drink, and I mean that as a compliment. It strikes that spot between odd and known.
Compared to the denser, more chaotic beverages lower on this list, Dirty Coconut Lime tastes more cohesive, whereas the prior three drinks felt like experiments. The lime's acidity and the spiced quality of the Dr Pepper balance with the creaminess. It has a grown-up float kind of feel. The best part is that it's not so dense that it can't be paired with food. I have no issue with possibly drinking it with one of Crumbl's more acidic or vanilla-heavy cookies without it feeling too decadent.
All that considered, the Dr Pepper foundation is still a bit of a weak link. As a soda, the flavor is very finicky when flat, and the carbonation doesn't last much. By the fourth or fifth sip, the novelty wears off, and I found the fizziness dying down too quickly. It doesn't have the staying power of a Sprite-based or cola-based drink.
6. The Ranger
The Ranger is a blend of Pepsi, pineapple syrup, and coconut cream. This one just works. It's what Cherry Bombshell attempted as a concoction that manages to be sweet, creamy, and refreshing, but without crossing into the cough syrup zone. The Pepsi base is the perfect choice. Compared to Dr Pepper's bold licorice, Pepsi's neutral, cola-forward profile plays a background role, so mix-ins shine. The pineapple syrup provides a crisp acidity that livens up the beverage and cuts through the richness of the coconut cream. Instead of tasting like someone dumped a can of soda into a melting creamsicle, it tastes like a fizzy piña colada with a cola twist. It's odd, but pleasant.
The coconut cream doesn't curdle here, which was a relief after dealing with the lumpy separation in the previous drinks. Instead, it blends in smoothly and leaves a velvety texture that pairs nicely with the pineapple. It's tropical without being overpowering, decadent without being too rich, and sweet without being syrupy. I'd recommend The Ranger for anyone drawn to fruity mocktails or tropical desserts. It's an option on the list that feels intentional and not just thrown together. This one holds up over multiple sips and doesn't overpower the palate, which means it can be enjoyed on its own or with a treat.
5. EZ Breezy
In the middle of the pack is EZ Breezy, which is a sugar-free option made with Diet Coke, sugar-free coconut syrup, two lime wedges, and coconut cream. As a devout Diet Coke enjoyer, this one felt like it was made for me. It's not fancy or cutting edge, but it checks all the boxes of what I'm seeking in a light, sweet, fizzy energy pick-me-up without a massive calorie bomb.
The Diet Coke and lime wedges added a pleasant, bright citrus zest that was well balanced with the coconut elements, and the coconut cream was used with a lighter hand here. It still had a creamy feel, but it was more of a suggestion than a thick splash. It finished smoothly, but tropically. What also worked for me was the fact that they used zero-calorie sweeteners. Crumbl offers sugar-free syrups as an option, which is great for people like me who want to enjoy these fun drinks without the full sugar crash. I loved EZ Breezy so much that I went back the next day after lunch and grabbed another to satisfy my sweet tooth craving.
It's a crowd-pleasing, lighter option that's also easy to pair with food. Try this one out if you're a fellow Diet Coke addict or you're simply watching your sugar intake for the day. I found the coconut cream addition here more enjoyable than the others since I wasn't worrying about any corn syrup on top of it.
4. Peach Perfect
The appropriately named Peach Perfect is a blend of Dr Pepper, peach syrup, coconut syrup, and heavy cream. Since my personal weakness is anything peach-flavored, and following some questionable Dr Pepper pairings that weren't landing, I was skeptical (and curious).
Peach Perfect briefly changed my mind, partly because it tasted a bit like a buttery, custardy peach tart. It's bright, buttery, and rich in a non-sickly way. The peach syrup was sweet and mellow. Mixed with the subtle coconut syrup, it created a smooth, fruity flavor that broke the mold. The unsung hero was the heavy cream, which provided a dense, velvety texture that tied the whole thing together without curdling this time — an improvement over the other coconut cream beverages. Instead of sitting on top or clashing with the soda, the cream melted straight into the blend, making it taste cohesive and intentionally dessert-like.
My one complaint? Still the Dr Pepper base. While it didn't ruin the drink, it clashed a little with the bright peach flavor. Something in Dr Pepper competes for attention when a clean, citrusy base like Sprite or even plain soda water would've let the peach and cream be the stars. Given Crumbl lets customers change bases, this drink with Sprite could easily be my No. 1.
3. Strawberry Fields
The bronze medal goes to a simple but super effective combo of Sprite, strawberry puree, and lemon wedges — and finally, we've entered true refreshment territory. Strawberry Fields stood out for how light and easy it was to drink, especially after a parade of cream-heavy and cola-based options. Where some of the earlier sodas felt like dessert in a cup, Strawberry Fields drank more like a bright and genuinely thirst-quenching mocktail.
The real hero here is the strawberry puree. Unlike the artificial aftertaste of syrup as with the other drinks, the puree brought a natural fruitiness and even a bit of pulp, giving the drink a juicier, more authentic feel. Coupled with the effervescence of Sprite and the tartness from the lemon wedges, it felt more like something you'd get at a brunch bar than a cookie shop soda counter.
This was also one of the easiest to finish. I didn't have to slow down or even prepare for a sugar rush. It's simply a lightly sweet, lemon-strawberry fizz that was a great palate cleanser. It didn't try to be something too complicated. It's not akin to a liquid Jolly Rancher. Strawberry Fields is ideal for a person who requires something light and citrus-forward. Of all the soft drinks, this was among the most well-balanced and easy to enjoy.
2. Sunshine Sipper
Sunshine Sipper felt like a fully realized concept — not a trendy mashup of sweet things, but a thoughtfully made beverage that earns its namesake. It's not soda, it's a taste you're going to find yourself thinking about in the aftermath of a wave of nostalgia while you're relegated to the depths of winter.
From the very first taste, I was surprised at how nicely this combination of Sprite, strawberry puree, mango syrup, lemon wedges, and coconut cream worked together. Everything enjoyable about Strawberry Fields times five. The mango syrup left a sweeter, smoother sun-warmed vibe while blunting the tang of the strawberry. A Sprite base kept things crisp and bubbly, but the lemon provided that citrus zing to brighten it all.
What really left an impression was how seamlessly the coconut cream fit into the mix. In previous drinks, coconut cream often felt like an afterthought or a texture problem. But here, it was blended just right. The final product was something you'd order poolside on vacation. Sunshine Sipper balances bold flavors with restraint. It's a great example of how Crumbl's Dirty Soda lineup can be playful and well-executed when the ingredients are given the space to work together. If you're looking for a Dirty Soda that tastes like summer, this one is the clear standout.
1. Mango Tango
Mango Tango is the simplest of the bunch, and in some respects, the most flawless of all the combos I've tried. Consisting of nothing but Sprite, mango syrup, and passion fruit syrup, this Dirty Soda demonstrates that sometimes less is more. No cream, no wedges, no surprises. It's just a straightforward, citrus-flavored base paired with two tropical flavors that (historically) get along.
The mango adds a light sweetness, subtly offset by a touch of tang in the passion fruit, to create a light-colored, well-balanced flavor reminiscent of a new, limited Sprite flavor you vaguely remember from your childhood. It's sweet and refreshing enough that you'll happily finish a whole glass without ever considering pausing. And although I enjoyed Sunshine Sipper, I preferred the simplicity of the Tango.
Having tested all 10, I've discovered I enjoy the clean soda foundation for Dirty Sodas, particularly Sprite. It lets the mixing flavors take center stage without rendering the drink thick and lumpy. Mango Tango is a great case in point as to why that simplicity works. It doesn't need cream or high-end mix-ins. If you're curious about Dirty Sodas but not into overly rich or experimental combos, Mango Tango is an easy favorite.
Methodology
In order to create this Dirty Soda menu, I visited my local Crumbl Cookies and scanned the 10 pre-made drinks displayed on the front menu near the entrance. While Crumbl has more than 40 customizable sodas, one of the workers informed me that the list shown is the most popular and frequently ordered flavors. I stuck with these 10 to see what Crumbl itself considers its best foot forward — drinks that were meticulously curated and tested with customers in mind.
Each drink was graded on three fundamental parameters: taste, texture, and flavor profile. Taste addressed whether the drink was enjoyable and well-balanced on the tongue. Whether it leaned too sweet, too artificial, or whether it hit a refreshing or dessert note. Texture was also surprisingly vital; since most drinks had coconut cream or thick cream in them, how well (or badly) those combined actually made a big difference in actually enjoying the drink. Finally, flavor pairing mattered since some sodas tasted considered and cohesive, while others tasted mismatched or jarring. For consistency, I consumed each drink without paired cookies on the initial tasting, though I did consider what flavors would complement Crumbl's cookies.