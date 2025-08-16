10 Crumbl Dirty Sodas, Ranked Worst To Best

Dirty Sodas exploded in popularity across North America in 2024, and Crumbl Cookies' introduction of Crumbl Dirty Sodas to Canada represents a new chapter in this fizzy phenomenon. Launched in July 2025, Crumbl captured dessert enthusiasts with over 40 handcrafted soda-based drinks sold in its signature pink cup — each carefully crafted to complement cookies and sweet treats. Surfing the wave of viral beverage trends that thrived on TikTok and Instagram, Dirty Sodas attract folks (like me) hungry for personalized flavor experiences — from traditional cola mixes to tropical syrups, fruit purees, and creamy add-ins. Online discourse, and the line I witnessed at my local Canadian Crumbl store, indicates that these beverages are already building a own cult following north of the border.

Developed in Utah in the early 2010s, Dirty Sodas became popularized by drive-thru chain Swig, combining soda bases like Diet Coke or Dr Pepper with coconut syrup, half-and-half or creamer, and citrus juice. The chain produces a delightful non-alcoholic beverage, much beloved in Mormon culture, where coffee, liquor, and hot drinks are taboo. The beverage's photogenic quality and limitless customizations had it entrenched by 2022, supported by celebrity references and pop-culture touchstones like Hulu's reality show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

In the review ahead, I'll be ranking a curated and sampled selection of Crumbl's Dirty Soda flavors, exploring everything from the base soda and syrup pairings to creaminess, fruit components, and overall sweetness. By the end, you'll know which Dirty Soda reigns supreme — and which ones were poured into the sink.