17 Things To Know For Your First Time At Crumbl
If you have a sweet tooth, you must stop by Crumbl at some point in your life. The dessert brand sells flashy treats at over 1,000 locations worldwide, so you might have a store closer to you than you think. While the brand is most known for its cookies, it has a few other things up its sleeve that you should keep in mind if it's your first visit. We've frequented Crumbl plenty of times and have some guidance to help ensure you have the best experience possible.
It's helpful to set your expectations but also be able to adapt. Don't worry; we will take you step-by-step to touch on the most important things to know for your first time at Crumbl. We'll cover a few basic brand facts, tips for your first visit, and other things to expect. Take a look at some of these insights so you can effectively plan your premier trip. You can certainly head over and buy a cookie right away, but you'll have a better experience if you prepare. Let's dig in because you're in for a real treat.
Cookie flavors rotate weekly
The number one thing you have to keep in mind is that Crumbl changes its cookie flavors weekly. Don't read the menu one week and go there the next, hoping to order your top pick. You will be sorely disappointed. Although some (not all) flavors may return, it usually takes quite a while for Crumbl to bring something back. Every Sunday evening, you can get a preview of the upcoming flavors of the week via its social media, app, or website. While the rotation adds to the whimsy and limited-edition nature, it also can make things difficult if you have your eyes on a certain flavor.
Instead, look at the menu the day you plan on visiting to ensure you have the most up-to-date and accurate offerings. This is also a good practice in case you aren't intrigued by that particular week's options. That way, you can skip the week and browse the menu when you are ready to peruse a new selection. There are national flavors every location will have, and then there may be a Customer Pick that varies from store to store. Customer Picks are not always available and are chosen based on votes by reward members via the app.
The cookies are large
Crumbl cookies are not itty-bitty. Given that the cookies cost several dollars each, your wallet should be pleased to know that the dessert is indeed large. Although you're more than welcome to enjoy the full cookie, it's helpful to understand how big it is. The Crumbl serving guideline is approximately one-quarter of the cookie, meaning eating the entire thing is equivalent to eating multiple portions.
Based on this information, you must shop effectively if you intend to purchase several cookie flavors during your visit. You'll want to make sure that you share or store them appropriately so they won't become stale before you can get around to finishing them. The size of Crumbl cookies can also be challenging if you aren't a big fan of the flavor you purchased. Ultimately, you'll be left with a giant cookie to forcibly finish, share, or throw away. If you have a particular or picky taste, read on to the next tip.
You can buy single cookies or in packs
Don't feel pressured into purchasing multiple huge cookies for a taste test. Although you might feel inclined to try all of that week's flavors, you have a few options when purchasing the treats. You can buy single cookies, which are ideal if a specific one appeals to you. Prices will vary by location; there seems to be a $1 per cookie difference based on different cities and states. You can purchase packs of 4, 6, or 12. The larger packs are great if you plan on sharing or bringing them to a function.
Crumbl also sells mini cookie packs, which we recommend if you're new to the brand. You can get the mini pack in sets of 3, 6, or 12, so you can try a bunch of flavors without committing to a gigantic cookie. The packs — regular and mini-sized — give you a slight per-cookie savings, which can certainly be helpful. These are some of Crumbl's offerings, as far as size and quantities, that allow guests to pick based on their specific needs, budget, and taste.
Some locations stay open until midnight
For the most part, Crumbl stays open until 10 p.m., but some locations are open even later. Take a look to determine if you have any that are open until midnight near you. This may be limited, especially if you don't have a lot of Crumbl stores in your area. The easiest way to find out is to go to the website or app, type in your ZIP Code, and then see the options close by. The ones that stay open until midnight will be noted as "Open Late."
Click on a specific location and then look at its operating hours. The midnight time applies to Fridays and Saturdays only, so don't head there at 11:30 p.m. on a Monday hoping to enjoy your first cookie. But if you have one near you, it's perfect if you work late and crave a treat or simply want to indulge in late-night sweets with your friends.
Cookies are served warm or chilled
The cookies can be served warm or chilled based on the flavor, but you wouldn't necessarily know which is which just by looking at them. This mainly comes into play if you prefer one over the other or are traveling long distances, causing them to change from warm or cold to room temperature. The simplest way to discover the temperature of your preferred cookie is to visit the app or website and look at the cookie flavors of the week. Do this before you venture into the store.
Click on each one to visit its page to learn about the cookie's details and if it's served warm or chilled. For example, the deliciously gooey Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie is served warm, but the sweet and bright Pineapple Whip is offered cold. It will also tell you when you're ordering via the in-store kiosk, but this can be easy to miss if you're not paying attention to the text or description.
Cookies sell out so have a backup plan
Picture this: You did all your research, decided what flavor to get, and made your way to the store only to find out the one you want is completely sold out. It's unfortunate, but it happens all the time. This could occur due to popularity, trending flavors on social media, or even if someone placed a large order right before you came. Monday is the best day of the week to visit Crumbl if you want to avoid this scenario as much as possible, but it's still helpful to have a backup plan in mind.
If you were planning on getting a pack of six, you might have to pivot and get a dessert for an added fee or opt for multiple cookies of the same flavor instead. Just set your expectations accordingly, and always have a second flavor in mind. You may find that another cookie is equally as impressive.
The brand was founded by cousins
Crumbl's humble origin story is pretty interesting. It was founded by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, who were trying to perfect the chocolate chip cookie. The cousins opened their first store in Logan, Utah, where business took off. The Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie specialty flavor was the first the cousins sold and was a huge success.
The popularity allowed them to create weekly rotating menus, open more stores, and become the dessert empire we know today. The rest is all a part of history, but the Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie remains the brand's best-selling cookie. The flavor comes around pretty often (about every other week, switching with the semi-sweet Chocolate Chip Cookie), so it's worth trying if it's available during your visit.
You can get cookies delivered or order catering
Crumbl is an epic choice if you're having a festivity and want to serve the cookies to many people. For catering, you can order the minis or standard-sized cookies in the app or through the website in a 48-pack or 96-pack. These are available to pick up at the local store, or you can get them delivered, but delivery fees (and, therefore, tips) may apply.
Similarly, you can get your standard Crumbl order delivered. However, it has to be an order of six cookies or more; the same deal applies to delivery fees and tips. Imagine going to a work function or birthday party and seeing Crumbl cookies set out on the table. It's pretty drool-worthy and something to keep in mind if you want to streamline the ordering process or purchase in a larger quantity.
Download the app for rewards and points
Many apps encourage downloading the company-specific app by giving you access to added perks. Crumbl is no exception. When you sign up through the application, you can start accruing points, which are called "Crumbs." You can earn enough to get rewards and vote for upcoming Customer Pick flavors. You can reach four levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Pink. Essentially, you earn Crumbs when you spend money. As you accrue Crumbs, you can get higher tiers, and the higher tiers earn more Crumbs per dollar. You can redeem the Crumbs for cookies. For example, 500 Crumbs will get you a single cookie.
This is mainly beneficial if you're a frequent visitor. However, we recommend signing up if you plan to place a large order because that will amount to more Crumbs. You can also get a birthday reward, which can be pretty confusing for customers. Unfortunately, Crumbl stopped offering app members the free cookie birthday voucher. Now, you have to be at the Silver tier or higher to qualify for the freebie.
The cookies are very sweet
Cookies are sweet? What a shocker. While this might seem a little obvious, it's still worth noting that Crumbl's cookies exceed your average sweetness level. Some people say it tastes like pure sugar without any nuanced flavors, but this opinion can vary per person. The sugariness comes into play on several levels, though.
First, the cookies are large, so if you had planned to eat the whole thing, you might notice that it's almost too sweet to finish. Second, there's sugar in the cookie dough and the frosting, making the sugar content go beyond your average-sized cookie. The brand lays it on thick with the frosting, too, but sometimes, there's added sweetness from jam or sprinkles. One way to help with the cloying nature of the dessert is to opt for a cookie that doesn't have frosting, like the Red Velvet White Chip or Pecan Chocolate Chip. Or just eat it in moderation.
You can purchase a cookie cutter for convenient sharing
Crumbl introduced the branded cookie cutter back in 2020, so it's nothing new, but it's an option nonetheless. It's helpful if you're taking a larger order to an event or a party where you want to ensure evenly sliced pieces to share amongst the crowd. Rather than using a lot of time and effort to cut pieces with a knife, you can easily press down with the cookie cutter and get four even pieces.
It certainly streamlines the process when working with a large quantity, like the 96-pack cookies. People also say it makes a nice stocking stuffer or gift. But if you only have a single cookie or even a six-pack, we don't find it necessary. You can easily cut the cookies at home or just take a big ol' bite out of it.
The cookie center is soft but should not be undercooked
It's beneficial to know what to expect as far as the cookie's texture for your premier visit. If you like a firm, crisp cookie, then Crumbl is not for you, and you should avoid the cookies entirely. The sweets have a soft, sometimes gooey center, but Crumbl cookies are not supposed to be undercooked or raw. If you bite into your very first cookie only to find that it's a little too doughy in the center, then it's worth it to call the store or contact customer support on the app to see how they can assist.
The best way to check before eating the cookie is to cut it in half and take a look at the center. The cookies will have a cushiony interior but should still be cooked through. Just note that they may be deceptively soft if you get them while they're super fresh because they're still cooking as they're cooling down, but again, they shouldn't be visibly raw.
Keep an eye out for any promotions
Who doesn't love a bargain? If you want to get the best bang for your buck during your first visit, plan it around the brand's promotions. This doesn't happen regularly, so you might have to wait a while. However, if you've managed to wait this long without visiting, then perhaps you can wait a few more weeks (or months). Keep an eye out for any promotions on its website, app, or social media.
The most frequent one Crumbl offers is getting a six-pack for the price of a four-pack. Sometimes, a promotion runs a whole week, but other times, it's just for one day as long as supplies last. These usually align with holidays or the brand's anniversary, which happens in September. Occasionally, the cookie chain may offer a gift card deal (usually around Thanksgiving and Black Friday), where if you purchase four $20 gift cards, you can get the fifth one free. If you can wait for your first cookie adventure, you can time it around one of these deals.
Ask for a sticker with your purchase
Companies offer rotating collectible stickers to market themselves, but it's also a great method to get people to come in to make a purchase. Dutch Bros does an excellent job at this by regularly offering new sticker drops for customers to accumulate; there's even a Facebook group about it with tens of thousands of members trying to get the inside scoop.
Crumbl is also in on the sticker game, offering one free sticker with a purchase while supplies last. Previous ones include a pink heart with an arrow going through it for Valentine's Day and a pink mug with marshmallows in it. When you stop by to order your dessert, ask if they have any stickers. They may not always be available, and sometimes the employee might not even know that there's a new sticker release, but it doesn't hurt to inquire about it.
Crumbl also sells rotating desserts
Although Crumbl's success revolves around cookies, the chain also started offering rotating desserts. This menu addition is still relatively new, though. The brand was created in 2017, and its desserts were introduced in January 2024, several years after its inception. There are usually two desserts offered at a time: One is the dessert of the month, which is offered all month long, and then one that changes weekly. The monthly one may be a good choice if you aren't able to make it to the store in time to get the weekly treat.
Crumbl has offered a plethora of mouth-watering non-cookie desserts that we wish we had year-round, like the rich, soft Butter Cake or marvelously layered Banana Pudding. They can range from fruity to creamy to brownies to cheesecakes. It all depends on the week. Just note that the desserts cost more than the cookies by about $1.50, give or take. While we think you should try at least one Crumbl cookie in your lifetime, the desserts are pretty impressive as well.
The pink box is an iconic part of the Crumbl experience
When you order your cookies, they will come in a pink box — no matter how many you get. A single cookie comes in a small square box, and then there are larger boxes to fit the four and six-packs. But the pink box isn't hodgepodge packaging; it's an iconic part of the Crumbl experience. It was developed by one of the founders, Sawyer Hemsley, and his classmates in 2018. They are brightly hued in the brand's signature pink, but in February 2025, a limited-edition red box with a bow illustration was launched for Valentine's Day.
The boxes are meant to perfectly fit the number of cookies you order without them wiggling around or getting smooshed. This is why you can only order in particular increments through the app and online. If you want to order a quantity not offered, like five cookies, then you have to make your purchase in-store.
You can refrigerate or freeze leftovers to enjoy later
Perhaps your eyes were a little bigger than your stomach, and you now have a portion of cookie or dessert left over. Now what? Don't leave it in the box on the counter for two days and hope for the best. This is a mistake many people make with their Crumbl order. Avoid incorrectly storing leftovers; instead, place them in an airtight container in the fridge to prolong the freshness.
If you ordered a chilled cookie, this is easy because you can eat it directly from the fridge. However, if you want a warmed cookie, place it in the microwave for a few seconds until it reaches the right temperature. If you don't plan on eating them within a few days, store them in the freezer to ensure freshness.