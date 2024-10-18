Why Monday Is The Best Day Of The Week To Visit Crumbl
If you want to start your week on a sweet note, head to your nearest Crumbl Cookies. The fast-growing cookie chain originated in 2017, but has quickly made a name for itself across the United States and Canada thanks to its delicious cookie flavors with perfectly matched toppings. Yet whether you're a repeat Crumbl customer or a first-timer, you'll want to visit your nearest branch on a Monday. That's because the start of the week tends to offer the most thorough cookie menu.
On Mondays, Crumbl Cookies is most likely to serve both the previous week's cookie flavors and the next week's menu. After all, Crumbl is known for its rotating menu, where every week yields six flavor options. So, if you head to the chain on Mondays, you'll maximize your chances of trying the previous week's cookies, as well as those slated for the upcoming week. This dual-cookie menu, however, isn't a guarantee; rather, it's something you may be able to experience, depending on your location — and your timing.
Visit Crumbl Cookies on a Monday to maximize your cookie options
On any given week, Crumbl Cookies offers six different cookies, so you can always try something new. For fans of traditional cookies, however, you don't need to strategize for your next visit. Instead, Crumbl always keeps its semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie on the menu, so you never have to worry about missing a chocolate chip week. The flavor's so popular you can even buy it on Amazon in cereal form. For those who aren't crazy about chocolate, Crumbl previously offered a pink sugar cookie as its other permanent menu item. Unfortunately, the brand made the flavor temporary in 2022 to make room for more rotating cookies.
So, if you visit Crumbl on a Monday, you may have the chance to try a total of ten temporary cookie flavors — though chocolate chip is always a sure bet. Mondays also used to be the only day Crumbl sold its miniature cookies, though the chain has since expanded those mini desserts to a week-round option.
If you're not crazy about chocolate chip or Crumbl's flavors of the week, you can always make Crumbl replicas from scratch. Or, if you've found a Crumbl flavor you love that isn't on the menu of the upcoming or previous week, you can try to recreate it at home. Who's to say you can't have Crumbl's pumpkin roll cookie year-round?