Why Monday Is The Best Day Of The Week To Visit Crumbl

On any given week, Crumbl Cookies offers six different cookies, so you can always try something new. For fans of traditional cookies, however, you don't need to strategize for your next visit. Instead, Crumbl always keeps its semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie on the menu, so you never have to worry about missing a chocolate chip week. The flavor's so popular you can even buy it on Amazon in cereal form. For those who aren't crazy about chocolate, Crumbl previously offered a pink sugar cookie as its other permanent menu item. Unfortunately, the brand made the flavor temporary in 2022 to make room for more rotating cookies.

So, if you visit Crumbl on a Monday, you may have the chance to try a total of ten temporary cookie flavors — though chocolate chip is always a sure bet. Mondays also used to be the only day Crumbl sold its miniature cookies, though the chain has since expanded those mini desserts to a week-round option.

If you're not crazy about chocolate chip or Crumbl's flavors of the week, you can always make Crumbl replicas from scratch. Or, if you've found a Crumbl flavor you love that isn't on the menu of the upcoming or previous week, you can try to recreate it at home. Who's to say you can't have Crumbl's pumpkin roll cookie year-round?