Why Crumbl's Free Birthday Reward Is Confusing For Customers

When it comes to cookie chains, Crumbl is the cool kid sitting at the popular table. Running to try the weekly cookie flavors before they're ultimately replaced has become a big social media trend because Crumbl's best cookies are wildly creative and super craveable. You can even get one completely free of charge on your birthday ... but there are a few bumps on this road. The chain doesn't make it easy to access the birthday reward. From having to catch a certain sign-up window for vouchers to not receiving the voucher at all, many customers have been left disappointed — on their birthday, of all days.

The so-called Birthday Club is part of the Crumbl Rewards program. First, you enter the date of your birthday in your Crumbl profile (through the app or the website) to get into the Club. Here's where the other shoe drops: You have to do this at least 48 hours prior to your birthday, otherwise you won't get the free cookie. Some people have been incredibly disappointed when they signed up one day before their birthday and ended up missing out on the cookie voucher, not knowing about this policy. To be fair, Crumbl is not very transparent with this — it's more of a fine print kind of thing.

After your birthday is on record, you should be emailed a $5 voucher once a year, on your special day. The voucher covers the price of a single cookie, but you can use it on any of Crumbl's non-cookie desserts too.

