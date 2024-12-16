Why Crumbl's Free Birthday Reward Is Confusing For Customers
When it comes to cookie chains, Crumbl is the cool kid sitting at the popular table. Running to try the weekly cookie flavors before they're ultimately replaced has become a big social media trend because Crumbl's best cookies are wildly creative and super craveable. You can even get one completely free of charge on your birthday ... but there are a few bumps on this road. The chain doesn't make it easy to access the birthday reward. From having to catch a certain sign-up window for vouchers to not receiving the voucher at all, many customers have been left disappointed — on their birthday, of all days.
The so-called Birthday Club is part of the Crumbl Rewards program. First, you enter the date of your birthday in your Crumbl profile (through the app or the website) to get into the Club. Here's where the other shoe drops: You have to do this at least 48 hours prior to your birthday, otherwise you won't get the free cookie. Some people have been incredibly disappointed when they signed up one day before their birthday and ended up missing out on the cookie voucher, not knowing about this policy. To be fair, Crumbl is not very transparent with this — it's more of a fine print kind of thing.
After your birthday is on record, you should be emailed a $5 voucher once a year, on your special day. The voucher covers the price of a single cookie, but you can use it on any of Crumbl's non-cookie desserts too.
The birthday cookies are often belated ... or missing altogether
Even if you make it through the sign-up process in the right timeframe, you can't breathe a sigh of relief just yet. Many people have reported taking all the right steps and, come birthday, did not get the email with the voucher. For some, it arrived a few days later, which is admittedly better than nothing (and you do have 40 days to claim your treat), but still not the same as getting it on your actual birthday. For others, the voucher simply never showed up.
The issue of the missing birthday emails remains a mystery. It's worth double checking that you have your email address listed correctly in your account profile and that you've opted to receive emails from Crumbl. Beyond that, you can only hope the cookie fortune will favor you. Another option is to search for your voucher within the app, where it has appeared for some customers. In any case, if you're signed up for the Rewards and haven't received the free voucher on your birthday, reach out to customer support. It seems that Crumbl's emails are as unpredictable as its cookie flavors.