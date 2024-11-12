12 Mistakes You're Making With Your Crumbl Cookie Order
When it comes to cookies, Crumbl has risen to the top with popularity since its inception in 2017. The brand's first location opened in Logan, Utah and now it has over 850 locations worldwide. The rotating menu sets them apart, so you can head over each week to find some fresh offerings. While some cookies occasionally come back on the menu, you likely won't tire from the range of goodies it provides — from classics like the chocolate chip cookie that started it all to more seasonal or unique offerings like the eggnog cookie, which is one of the Crumbl cookie flavors we desperately need year-round.
As any Crumbl cookie monster knows, the chain's charm is its rotating weekly menu. If offers exciting tastes, but if you're not careful, you might miss some opportunities to make your order better or even commit a cookie error with how you order. So, we've compiled some common Crumbl cookie mistakes, as well as some suggestions on how you can avoid them. Whether you're a regular who's tried dozens of flavors or you've never before ordered a large Crumbl before, these practical tips will enable you to get the most out of every nibble. None of these tips are particularly difficult, in fact, they are pretty dough-able and easy to correct. Let's dig in, shall we?
1. Waiting until the last minute to order your dessert
We're calling out any procrastinators for this tip. If you find that you always wait until the last minute to do things, then you may want to reconsider. Coming in late to a Crumbl order — or ordering on the last day of availability — usually doesn't work in your favor. You will most certainly find that some flavors are sold out and you won't be able to select from the full week's menu. Believe us, it happens, so please learn from our mistakes.
Not to mention, there's usually a bit of a line, so arriving before or near closing is a gamble to see if anything is even available. Monday is the best day of the week to visit Crumbl for a better chance at a full menu, but you could also try to go earlier in the day on other days. Keep an eye out to see what the week's flavors are so you can pick a couple of top options in case something you're craving ends up sold out for the day. If you find that your cookie is still sold out, you may want to try again the following day as long as the menu hasn't changed. A little bit of planning can help you fix this blunder and avoid the letdown of not trying a beloved cookie. Plus, you're more likely to have the full menu to choose from.
2. Forgetting to warm up the leftovers
Although the leftovers are tasty without heating them, we recommend slightly warming the cookies to replicate that gooey, warm first bite at home. It's an error to assume they'll be as delicious without stepping in to give the fresh-baked magic taste. This is especially true if you store the cookies in the fridge as they will be cold and a bit tough if eaten straight from the fridge. Reheating isn't just for yesterday's leftovers though; you may want to quickly warm same-day cookies to freshen them up. However, you should skip this step if your cookie was initially served chilled as you'll want to replicate a similar temperature as how it was served. To warm up a Crumbl cookie, you only need a quick reheat, and either the microwave, a pan, or an air fryer work fine.
You can utilize what you have at home, but the air fryer yields the most even heat throughout the cookie. It provides a light crunch factor and soft center that makes it as enjoyable as the first bite. You don't need to heat it long, just a couple of minutes in the air fryer or 20 or so seconds in the microwave. Warming it too much can melt the frosting or turn it into a rock-hard mess. You can't turn back the clock so, start in shorter increments and then add more time if needed.
3. Skipping the cookie cutter
Have you ever shared food with someone and immediately regretted it? It usually happens because they took the largest bite known to mankind, leaving you with mere crumbs. Sharing is caring and this may be one of the more overlooked mistakes to ensure an even distribution for your dessert. Maybe you're taste-testing a few amongst friends and want to try different cookies. Or you may want to divide the cookies due to the shocking serving guidelines that one serving is a fourth of the cookie (not the full cookie) so you don't feel too full.
Crumbl has a pastel pink cookie cutter that you can use to evenly slice the dessert into four pieces. This may be a splendid purchase if you frequent the establishment or for work events or parties where you don't want to hand-cut them. If you think Crumbl's cookie cutter is a total waste of money, then just use your own or utilize a knife. There are other similar circular kitchen cutting tools out there to purchase at a reasonable rate if you want to buy a non-brand name one. Still, the tool is invaluable. It creates a satisfying portion with one swift movement, allowing you to spend more time enjoying the dessert than cutting it. A cookie cutter also keeps your hands clean for a more sanitary dining experience.
4. Not experimenting with blending frosting flavors
One mistake that Crumbl fans might make is eating the cookie as it comes without giving it a little switcheroo. If you buy a few flavors, mix and match Crumbl cookie icing for delicious new flavor pairings that make you feel like you just created your own unique variety. The cookie company has a range of frostings, so you can bring dimension by making a fun mixture and adding frosting onto a non-frosted cookie. You're free to mix and match any flavors if you have an adventurous palate, but we have a couple of suggestions.
Mix complementary flavors together like chocolate with strawberry or orange. Try adding a bit of the orange milkshake's sweet and citrusy orange buttercream icing onto a chocolate cake or chocolate chip cookie. The cinnamon in the snickerdoodle cupcake cookie's icing works nicely on top of the salted caramel cheesecake cookie. Think about flavor profiles and what could work well together to establish one doesn't overwhelm the dessert. Sweet combinations that work well together include sea salt and caramel, pineapple and coconut, or mint and chocolate. This could be a fun and creative activity for kids or a date night.
5. Only ordering the cookies
Many people may miss out on Crumbl's non-cookie options, but this is a blunder. Crumbl desserts live up to the hype of the cookies and are still served in a limited rotating menu fashion that makes you feel like you achieved a feat just by ordering it. To avoid the mistake, try one of the dessert bars, cakes, pies, or puddings out the next time you visit the store (if they're in stock, that is).
Some previous flavors and dessert styles include a creamy banana pudding, a toffee cake with crunchy toffee pieces and caramel sauce, or a moist and decadent tres leches cake. For a larger dessert, the brand has a shareable three-tiered confetti cake. If you're interested in these non-cookie confections, it's important to grab one while you can. You never know if a favorite will end up in the dessert graveyard of gone but not forgotten delicacies like Crumbl Cream, which was Crumbl's limited-batch ice cream.
These options come in the same eye-catching quality as the cookies, but give you something fresh to look at. We think the mini cakes in particular make fun celebratory desserts for someone's birthday instead of getting them a cupcake. You can top it with a candle and then sing them a happy birthday serenade. The desserts provide a novel experience for new and repeat customers, allowing you to get the full extent of Crumbl's offerings. Adding a non-cookie item to your order along with the cookies can bring a bit of diversity and surprise.
6. Not checking reviews of flavors first
Another mistake you might encounter is ordering something without first checking the reviews. Although we tend to take reviews with a grain of salt since everyone has different preferences, the reviews in Crumbl app can educate you on a particular flavor, if it delivers, or what it tastes like. Perhaps you adore maple cookies, so you're thinking of ordering the maple cream sandwich cookie. But some of the comments expressed that the cookie itself didn't have a maple flavor, only the creamy interior. Maybe this information helps sway you in one direction or the other.
Skipping the reviews may leave you with cookies that don't hit your taste preferences, whether it's too sweet, light on a particular flavor, or the texture's funky. It only takes a couple of minutes to check the app's reviews or to view the comments on Crumbl's social media accounts. This may help educate you on which flavor(s) to purchase, especially if you're a newer customer or only want to get one or two flavors. If you're picking up just one cookie, then you want to make your choice as delicious as possible.
7. Ignoring limited-time promotions or collaborations
We know that the whole gist of Crumbl is a rotating menu, but did you know they have special promotional or collaboration cookies? It's a misstep to avoid them, as they can be entertaining and memorable, especially if you're a fan of the particular promo. Past examples of Crumbl collaborations include a chocolatey Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Afterlife Cake and an Olivia Rodrigo Guts purple vanilla cookie with triple-berry jam.
These are super fun for buffs who want to try a limited-release dessert to look forward to. It usually commemorates a release (like a movie or album) or an event (like a Kylie Cosmetics cookie), so don't let these special treats pass you by. The flavor may not even be the selling point; it's all about the partnership and novelty. Often times these can compound the release or event to give you an experience that you'll remember regardless of the flavor. If you do want to factor in flavors, you may also find that the collab is with another food brand such as Lotus Biscoff, Reese's Pieces, or Chips Ahoy! All of these options are ideal for fans of the respective collaboration to get their hands on something interesting.
8. Not using the app for rewards and points
There are many brands of apps these days, and if you're wary about downloading yet another one, it's an important step to get rewards. At Crumbl, you get points for each dollar spent. The cookie company also introduced a rewards ranking where higher ranks, such as silver, gold, or pink, can get more rewards per dollar spent. So if you visit often and get a higher status, your dollars are worth a couple more points which allows you to hit the points threshold faster. Depending on how many points you accrue, you can use them to get a cookie, mini 3-pack, 4-pack of cookies, and other options.
However, the brand recently revamped the rewards system, leaving some loyal customers feeling like the points system isn't as generous as it was previously. If you patronize them frequently, it doesn't hurt to accrue some points you can use toward a future purchase. You also get a single-use birthday voucher to grab a cookie, which alone could be worth it. At the very least download the app ahead of time for a birthday treat. This is certainly a mistake if you want a cookie to celebrate the occasion. The app is particularly worth it for frequent purchasers or if you're putting in a catering order and want to get points for a larger order.
9. Assuming all stores have the same offerings
While you can expect Crumbl's rotating menu at all stores, it's a mistake to think every store has a wholly identical menu. Stores can add specialty dessert flavors in addition to the national weekly menu. This occurs on customer pick day where the flavor gets voted onto the menu by silver and higher-ranked members on the app. Even if you're not one of these members, you still get access to the flavor at your local participating store. Since the flavors vary from store to store, you won't see them advertised on social media.
To assure that you don't miss out on any hidden gems, visit a participating store in person or head to the Crumbl app, click on your local store to view if it has hometown picks, and then view the menu. The cookie will be clearly labeled that it's a hometown pick cookie but only once you view the menu. Not every store has them and even the ones that do, might not have them at all times. These may be rarer to find, but it's surely an error to skip them altogether. If you're wondering what flavors to expect, some hometown picks have been maple cinnamon roll or cookie dough cookies. You never know what store-specific tastes you'll find or how long they'll last, so this is a fresh way to enjoy a different flavor than the nationwide ones rolling on the menu.
10. Ordering too many cookies
Crumbl cookies are quite large, so ordering too many in one sitting is a common mistake you might come across. It's hard to resist since the cookies come and go, so you may be inclined to buy a few to taste them. The cookie brand introduced mini cookies into the repertoire of sweets, making it the ideal choice when you don't want to commit to a full-size. You can purchase them in packs of three, six, or 12. Now you may be wondering how small are Crumbl's mini cookies compared to the classic size? It's a 3-to-1 (mini-to-large) ratio. This is a great option if you're a new customer and want to get a general idea of some flavors.
Yes, the 3-pack is more expensive than buying one full-size cookie but there are plenty of reasons why people don't want to get a big one. Maybe you're left feeling stuffed after a few bites of a standard-size one or you didn't love a flavor and don't want to finish it. The minis are also a wonderful choice for certain functions where offering a full-size cookie doesn't make sense. You may end up with too many cookies tossed with only a bite or two taken out of them. Consider the mini cookies option for more manageable portion sizes.
11. Skipping catering for large orders or parties
It's a mistake to go to the store and attempt to order loads of cookies. If you have plans to order a bunch of sweets, then you might want to consider placing an online catering order. It will give you peace of mind rather than spending hours or potentially days crafting desserts from scratch. Generally, you should avoid having your Crumbl cookies delivered since the delivery person may accidentally cause them to fall or shift during delivery. If you pick them up yourself, you know what to expect and can try your best to keep them safe.
Catering is a stupendous option when you want to order a higher volume of the treats because they will plan ahead and make your cookies separately; you don't have to worry about going to the store and being sold out of some of your top choices. You can order Crumble catering online or via the app. Make your cookie selection and set your time. You can potentially order custom flavors but you have to call your local store directly to inquire. Plus, you get a discount for larger orders. For example, a 12-pack saves you 16% compared to if you bought 12 cookies separately.
12. Incorrectly storing leftovers
The large cookies come in the iconic pastel pink box, but it's a blunder to store leftovers in it. If you set them on the counter for a couple of hours with plans to eat them later that same day, you shouldn't encounter any quality-reducing problems. But, in our experience, it doesn't matter if the cookies were originally served warmed or chilled, they'll get a bit stale or dry when left out overnight or longer. Incorrectly storing leftover Crumbl cookies in anything less than an airtight container will reduce the overall quality and joy you get from the texture of soft Crumbl cookies.
If you want to store the treats for longer, you can also freeze them. This is an especially bright idea if you plan to buy several of your favorite flavor to have on hand after its rotation, but you want to guarantee its freshness. Freeze them on a flat surface like a plate or sheet pan so you don't mess up the frosting. Once frozen, secure it in plastic wrap and then place it in an airtight container or sandwich bag. Thaw it out on the counter for 15 or so minutes before you want to eat it. Whether you want to store it to relish the next day or a few weeks from now, the key to refrigerating or freezing is to eliminate any extra air to guarantee your bite is as yummy as the first.