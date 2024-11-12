12 Mistakes You're Making With Your Crumbl Cookie Order

When it comes to cookies, Crumbl has risen to the top with popularity since its inception in 2017. The brand's first location opened in Logan, Utah and now it has over 850 locations worldwide. The rotating menu sets them apart, so you can head over each week to find some fresh offerings. While some cookies occasionally come back on the menu, you likely won't tire from the range of goodies it provides — from classics like the chocolate chip cookie that started it all to more seasonal or unique offerings like the eggnog cookie, which is one of the Crumbl cookie flavors we desperately need year-round.

As any Crumbl cookie monster knows, the chain's charm is its rotating weekly menu. If offers exciting tastes, but if you're not careful, you might miss some opportunities to make your order better or even commit a cookie error with how you order. So, we've compiled some common Crumbl cookie mistakes, as well as some suggestions on how you can avoid them. Whether you're a regular who's tried dozens of flavors or you've never before ordered a large Crumbl before, these practical tips will enable you to get the most out of every nibble. None of these tips are particularly difficult, in fact, they are pretty dough-able and easy to correct. Let's dig in, shall we?