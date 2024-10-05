Mix And Match Crumbl Cookie Icing For Delicious New Flavor Pairings
Like many devoted Crumbl fans, it's a ritual of ours to periodically check the brand's website to discover which new treats we can try. Crumbl changes its cookie flavors every week, and while some weeks bring cookies that are hits, others leave a little to be desired. If you're not a fan of the new flavors during a given week, mix and match the icing until you get something you love.
The worst part about Crumbl's rotating menu is that you never know when you'll be able to purchase a beloved cookie. The best part, however, is that you get six new flavors to experiment with every week. Plenty of Crumbl cookies come with a delicious icing that you can easily scoop off and swipe onto another treat. The method is great when you're looking for a balance of flavors, or simply want to spice things up with something new. You can even mix two or three different icings together to create a flavor that's entirely yours.
The outcome, of course, depends on what cookies the chain has during the week. While they all tend to vary in ingredients, there are still chances to double up on a flavor. For example, if Crumbl is offering a pumpkin cake cookie, complete with a mini chocolate chip-bespeckled cream icing, as well as a semi-sweet chocolate chunk, you can scoop off the pumpkin cookie's icing and hand it over to the chocolate chunk. That will give you twice the cocoa flavor in one bite.
Try out these other Crumbl cookie icing switcheroos
Although the chain routinely does bring back flavors, rarely will you ever have the same lineup of choices. Still, the best Crumbl cookies pair well with a variety of others. A fan favorite (ours too), the snickerdoodle cupcake cookie is special not just because of its cinnamon-rich flavor, but the very presence of icing. The extra sweetness gives the cookie a creamy boost, but the classic snickerdoodle flavor would taste just as good with other icings. Pair it with the icing from a caramel popcorn cookie, salted caramel cheesecake cookie, or any other Crumbl treat with a nutty, buttery flavor.
Orange milkshake is another adored flavor, all thanks to its velvety orange buttercream icing. The sweet, heady citrus is absolutely delicious with chocolate, and there are a number of cocoa-flavored cookies you can pair it with were this fruit-forward treat to make it back into rotation. Use the icing on any chocolate chip, chocolate cake, or cookies and cream dessert the chain sells.
A great part about mixing and matching icing flavors is that you get the chance to revive Crumbl graveyard cookies that need to be brought back. The Neapolitan flavor was a simple, yet delicious offering that was sent to the chopping block before its time. When Crumbl brings its strawberry shortcake cookie back around, scoop the fruit off to pair with a chocolate cookie and vanilla icing.