Mix And Match Crumbl Cookie Icing For Delicious New Flavor Pairings

Like many devoted Crumbl fans, it's a ritual of ours to periodically check the brand's website to discover which new treats we can try. Crumbl changes its cookie flavors every week, and while some weeks bring cookies that are hits, others leave a little to be desired. If you're not a fan of the new flavors during a given week, mix and match the icing until you get something you love.

The worst part about Crumbl's rotating menu is that you never know when you'll be able to purchase a beloved cookie. The best part, however, is that you get six new flavors to experiment with every week. Plenty of Crumbl cookies come with a delicious icing that you can easily scoop off and swipe onto another treat. The method is great when you're looking for a balance of flavors, or simply want to spice things up with something new. You can even mix two or three different icings together to create a flavor that's entirely yours.

The outcome, of course, depends on what cookies the chain has during the week. While they all tend to vary in ingredients, there are still chances to double up on a flavor. For example, if Crumbl is offering a pumpkin cake cookie, complete with a mini chocolate chip-bespeckled cream icing, as well as a semi-sweet chocolate chunk, you can scoop off the pumpkin cookie's icing and hand it over to the chocolate chunk. That will give you twice the cocoa flavor in one bite.