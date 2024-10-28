How Small Are Crumbl's Mini Cookies, Compared To The Classic Size?
Crumbl has taken the country by sugary storm. Since opening up shop in Utah in 2017, the dessert company has quickly flourished to a sizeable 862 locations worldwide, proving just how far you can go with a winning blend of baking ingredients all wrapped up in adorable and eye-catching pink packaging. Sweet tooths are simply enamored by the franchise's mouthwatering social media presence, its efficient open-kitchen concept where you can see the bakers in action, and, most importantly, its rotating menu of gourmet cookie flavors showcasing everything from classic Milk Chocolate Chip to Key Lime Pie.
Of course, people also obsess over the sheer size of the confections–big enough that they're more often than not cut into four parts using the brand's very own cookie cutter. But, you know what's even better than a giant Crumbl cookie? A mini one. The company first debuted mini cookies in April 2024 but only during one day of the week dubbed "Mini Mondays." There's just something about condensed versions of foods that make people go crazy, so these treats inevitably joined the permanent daily lineup not long after in July.
So, you may be wondering, just how small are the mini Crumbls? Well, they measure 2.5 inches across while the standard size spans 4.25 inches (via Fast Food Club). Based on area alone, that means about three mini Crumbl cookies would add up to the brand's standard-size cookie.
Are the mini cookies a good value?
Before you become entranced by the tiny stature of Crumbl's latest sweet sensation, consider their price compared to the originals. While one large-size Milk Chocolate Chip cookie rings up at around $4.49 depending on location, a box of three minis comes to $7.99. Based on the aforementioned ratio of 3-to-1, mini-to-large, that doesn't sound like much of a deal. In addition, if you consider calorie count (730 calories for a large cookie compared to 140 for a mini), the ratio would actually be about 5-to-1, further widening the gap.
You should also keep in mind that not all Crumbl flavors are available in a petite form. While most weekly options can be minified, there are some specialty cookies that only come in large sizes, like the more recent Banana Upside Down Cake. Quantity options are also slightly different for mini cookies. They come in either 3, 6, or 12-counts while the standard ones are sold in single, 4, 6, or 12-counts.
Another big question is how the taste of the mini Crumbls compares. It's said that they are made with the same dough and ingredients as the standard size. But, since they are smaller, customers have said the texture is different, specifically firmer and less doughy in comparison to the regular version. If that's your cookie preference, minis may be your move. Otherwise, you may be better off sticking to the tried and true originals. But hey, it's up to you how you Crumbl.