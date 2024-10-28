How Small Are Crumbl's Mini Cookies, Compared To The Classic Size?

Crumbl has taken the country by sugary storm. Since opening up shop in Utah in 2017, the dessert company has quickly flourished to a sizeable 862 locations worldwide, proving just how far you can go with a winning blend of baking ingredients all wrapped up in adorable and eye-catching pink packaging. Sweet tooths are simply enamored by the franchise's mouthwatering social media presence, its efficient open-kitchen concept where you can see the bakers in action, and, most importantly, its rotating menu of gourmet cookie flavors showcasing everything from classic Milk Chocolate Chip to Key Lime Pie.

Of course, people also obsess over the sheer size of the confections–big enough that they're more often than not cut into four parts using the brand's very own cookie cutter. But, you know what's even better than a giant Crumbl cookie? A mini one. The company first debuted mini cookies in April 2024 but only during one day of the week dubbed "Mini Mondays." There's just something about condensed versions of foods that make people go crazy, so these treats inevitably joined the permanent daily lineup not long after in July.

So, you may be wondering, just how small are the mini Crumbls? Well, they measure 2.5 inches across while the standard size spans 4.25 inches (via Fast Food Club). Based on area alone, that means about three mini Crumbl cookies would add up to the brand's standard-size cookie.

