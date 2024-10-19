Crumbl's Mini Cookies Aren't Just For Mondays Anymore
Good news for Crumbl fanatics in the United States and Canada. The popular cookie chain has expanded its miniature cookie menu item from a Monday option to a week-round mainstay. In July, the dessert brand announced on its social media platforms that pared-down versions of its trademark cookies would be available all week in response to widespread customer demand. Per Instagram, those cookies — dubbed "Crumbl Minis" — come in three-packs, six-packs, and party pack sizes. So, just because the cookies come physically smaller, your options don't have to shrink.
Crumbl's summer announcement was met with resounding support, as evidenced by a string of comments on social media. Of course, the flavors and nature of the brand's miniature options depend on the store in question; Crumbl made its announcement with the caveat that miniature cookies are available in select stores while supplies last.
As for the taste of those miniature cookies? They're supposed to mirror Crumbl's full-sized, weekly rotation of flavors, only in smaller-scale versions. That means you can try even more cookie variations.
Visit Crumbl any day of the week for scaled-down versions of your favorite flavors
You don't have to order a full-sized Crumbl cookie to experience the most enticing flavors of the week. Rather, with the launch of Crumbl Minis week-round, customers can try their chosen desserts in a more compact manner — without missing out on any flavor or toppings.
Case in point: When the brand launched its week-round mini options, it outlined six potential options. That first week included cake batter, peanut butter chocolate chip, strawberry milk, salted caramel cheesecake, rocky road, and semi-sweet chocolate chunk. Clearly, Crumbl Minis maintains the spirit of the brand's trademark rotating flavors. The only difference, then, is size; in full-sized form, regular Crumbl cookies round off at around 4.25 inches in diameter, whereas the miniature versions clock in at around half that size, at 2.5 inches.
As for whether those miniature cookies live up to the brand's hype? That's for you to decide, one three-pack, six-pack — or party pack — at a time. But you better hurry. Each location offers its minis daily and in a limited quantity, so when they're gone they're gone.