Crumbl's Mini Cookies Aren't Just For Mondays Anymore

Good news for Crumbl fanatics in the United States and Canada. The popular cookie chain has expanded its miniature cookie menu item from a Monday option to a week-round mainstay. In July, the dessert brand announced on its social media platforms that pared-down versions of its trademark cookies would be available all week in response to widespread customer demand. Per Instagram, those cookies — dubbed "Crumbl Minis" — come in three-packs, six-packs, and party pack sizes. So, just because the cookies come physically smaller, your options don't have to shrink.

Crumbl's summer announcement was met with resounding support, as evidenced by a string of comments on social media. Of course, the flavors and nature of the brand's miniature options depend on the store in question; Crumbl made its announcement with the caveat that miniature cookies are available in select stores while supplies last.

As for the taste of those miniature cookies? They're supposed to mirror Crumbl's full-sized, weekly rotation of flavors, only in smaller-scale versions. That means you can try even more cookie variations.