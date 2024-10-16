Crumbl's Cookie Cutter Is Actually A Total Waste Of Money

Crumbl is America's fastest-growing dessert chain, and its business strategy is pretty straightforward: Create a sense of urgency and FOMO by rotating cookie flavors on a weekly basis. The strategy works incredibly well, considering the company sells an average of a million cookies every day. In the interest of striking the iron while it's still hot, Crumbl has added other items to its lineup — the non-cookie desserts, the (mostly pink) merch, and the peculiar cookie cutter. But even for the biggest fans of Crumbl's uniquely flavored cookies, the cookie cutter is just not worth your money.

The idea behind the cookie cutter is to cut the Crumbl cookies into equal fourths. That's it, that's all it does — nothing that you couldn't achieve with a simple knife (or even a fork) you already have at home. The plastic cookie cutter costs $5 and doesn't have any practical value beyond the brand's recognizable pink color, therefore only making sense if you're purchasing it purely for aesthetic reasons.

Some customers have found that the cookie cutter doesn't work well on Crumbl's mini cookies, and the cookies also tend to stick to the cutter, eliminating the "effortless" part of the cookie cutting the company advertises on its website. It seems this cookie cutter is just as much a disappointment as the company's leaked Thanksgiving menu.