Crumbl's Thanksgiving Menu Has Leaked And Fans Have A Major Problem
Crumbl is the hottest cookie-selling company right now, offering a seemingly endless variety of creative cookie flavors and keeping all cookie-lovers on their toes with its ever-changing weekly menu. As you might expect, fans of the chain have been eagerly awaiting the new seasonal offerings, but after the alleged Thanksgiving week menu leaked on Reddit, some have found it awfully disappointing — the entire lineup for the week of November 25 to 30, 2024, is just pies. For a company known for its iconic cookies, this seems to be a strange move for Crumbl.
Instead of unique Thanksgiving-themed cookies, the fans are expected to line up for ... Apple and Pumpkin Pie? Other pies on the menu include Key Lime Pie, Triple Berry Pie, Brookie Pie, and Cookies and Cream Pie. The menu appears to be slightly cookie-themed, just without the actual cookies. With pies being the quintessential dessert on Thanksgiving, most people won't have the need to flock to Crumbl just to get a slice of apple pie (Grandma's pie cannot be rivaled, anyway). It's also worth noting that non-cookie desserts are usually pricier. While some fans don't mind "the week of pies," others are perplexed and very unhappy by this decision.
The leaked menu is not official ... yet
Because this information has come through a Reddit leak, it has to be taken with a grain of salt, as it might turn out to not be completely true. Crumbl still has plenty of time to take the feedback of disappointed fans to heart and switch up the menu for Thanksgiving week. But even if true, the fans might be comforted to know that the leaked 2024 Crumbl Halloween week lineup looks much more favorable and well-balanced, as it features a Peanut Butter cookie with Reese's Pieces, a Chocolate Chunk cookie, a Blue Monster cookie, and a Pumpkin Cake for the single non-cookie dessert.
This has certainly been an interesting month for Crumbl, after an unauthorized Crumbl pop-up charged Sydney fans $17 per cookie, which later seemed to expedite the company's official expansion to Australia. Though the Thanksgiving menu is a disappointment as it currently stands, the company obviously pays attention to the cravings of its loyal fans, so perhaps some much-desired cookies have yet to appear in the lineup — if so, that's totally something we'll be thankful for this year.