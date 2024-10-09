Crumbl's Rumored 2024 Halloween Offerings Are Packed With Fall Flavors
It just isn't spooky season without some tasty sweet desserts, and Crumbl is rumored to be bringing the heat this year. After all, we didn't always associate Halloween with candy, and there's no reason a delicious cookie or cake can't take candy's place on the Trick or Treat trail. The spoilers for Crumbl's 2024 Halloween week menu, which will run from October 28 until November 2, were recently leaked by the TikTok account @sweetcrumblspoilers, and we are excited to get to try what's been revealed.
First of all, of the six desserts reportedly coming on Halloween week, five of them are cookies — which is great, because Crumbl has been moving away from cookies recently. We've got a Cake Batter Blondie cookie with a Halloween sprinkle theme, a Dirt Cake cookie — which has a funny gummy worm on top — a Peanut Butter cookie with Reese's Pieces throughout, a Blue Monster cookie featuring Chips Ahoy, and a Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie to tie it all together. As for non-cookie desserts, there's going to be a Pumpkin Cake with frosting that also looks delicious.
A great seasonal menu from the nation's premiere dessert chain
Crumbl's swift ascension to fast food dessert fame has been amazing to watch, but there are still plenty of facts people don't know about Crumbl Cookies. The rotating menu is a top-tier marketing tactic that keeps people excited about what will be in the store every week — and that business strategy is likely going to work really well in the upcoming holiday season, as customers will largely be looking for something festive and seasonal. It's interesting that the company didn't lean harder into the Halloween theme, though. Apart from the Dirt Cake cookie gummy worm, the weekly menu is surprisingly bereft of holiday gimmicks.
It may sound like we're being critical, but we actually think it's smart. Although other food brands like Voodoo Doughnut lean heavily into social media-friendly items, Crumbl has kept it cool by continually offering delicious desserts that skip the surface level antics in favor of a more classic appeal to quality. Keep in mind, too, that this menu leak is unofficial and subject to change. By the time Halloween gets here, one or two items may have been swapped out. So, while we are excited for all six Halloween desserts, we're trying not to get our hopes up too much for any specific one.