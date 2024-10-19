Why You Should Avoid Having Your Crumbl Cookies Delivered
When you're curled up at home and craving a sweet treat, there's nothing more enticing than ordering a box of cookies for-delivery. Crumbl Cookies — which has been on the rise since 2017 — makes some of the best cookies from a dessert chain, and allows customers to pre-order for either pick-up or delivery. Yet no matter how hungry you are, you may want to think twice before choosing that delivery option.
According to Reddit, some Crumbl customers have had bad luck when ordering their cookies to their homes. That's because Crumbl prides itself on warm, gooey cookies covered in toppings. While those characteristics surely make for a delicious treat, they don't always transport smoothly. Rather, they require more delicate and careful attention.
So, if the person delivering your Crumbl cookies is unaware that said cookies may still, in fact, be warm and gooey, the delivery person may inadvertently cause them to topple over or lose their structure. You therefore run the risk of your cookies arriving in a haphazard manner. Of course, no food ordered via delivery is guaranteed to arrive intact. Relying on delivery apps is always somewhat of a gamble — you just have to decide if it's a risk your cookies are willing to take.
You can pre-order Crumbl cookies for pick-up to ensure they're kept upright
If you're short on time but really craving Crumbl Cookies, the best option may be to pre-order your cookies online and pick them up at your nearest store. The brand offers a pick-up option where you can choose your preferred time and dessert choices. Once you grab your box of to-go cookies, make sure to keep it upright. Many of the cookies come covered in frosting, so if you move the box with too much force, that frosting may rub against the top and peel off of the cookie.
For cookie lovers who really want to play things safe, why not eat your cookie while still in the store? That way, you can enjoy your treat at its warmest and make sure its quality doesn't decline while on the road. After all, now's the time to try Crumbl, as rumors are flying about the brand's fall flavors.
If you still want cookies to arrive directly on your doorstep, you may want to try a mail-order cookie brand with your favorite cookie flavors. Or, snag room temperature Crumbl cookies that travel better than their warm counterparts.