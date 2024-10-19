Why You Should Avoid Having Your Crumbl Cookies Delivered

When you're curled up at home and craving a sweet treat, there's nothing more enticing than ordering a box of cookies for-delivery. Crumbl Cookies — which has been on the rise since 2017 — makes some of the best cookies from a dessert chain, and allows customers to pre-order for either pick-up or delivery. Yet no matter how hungry you are, you may want to think twice before choosing that delivery option.

According to Reddit, some Crumbl customers have had bad luck when ordering their cookies to their homes. That's because Crumbl prides itself on warm, gooey cookies covered in toppings. While those characteristics surely make for a delicious treat, they don't always transport smoothly. Rather, they require more delicate and careful attention.

So, if the person delivering your Crumbl cookies is unaware that said cookies may still, in fact, be warm and gooey, the delivery person may inadvertently cause them to topple over or lose their structure. You therefore run the risk of your cookies arriving in a haphazard manner. Of course, no food ordered via delivery is guaranteed to arrive intact. Relying on delivery apps is always somewhat of a gamble — you just have to decide if it's a risk your cookies are willing to take.