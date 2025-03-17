Give Your Diet Coke A Decadent Upgrade With Just 2 Ingredients

Most Diet Coke drinkers will probably argue that it's a pretty perfect drink on its own, but it's super simple to elevate it without muddling any of the original flavors. We'd like to introduce you to the simple joy of adding bitters and lime to a Diet Coke. Whether you want to spice up your emotional support Diet Coke or sip on something nonalcoholic that's a little more interesting than plain soda, you should try this hack for yourself. It's reminiscent of a classic Cuba Libre sans-alcohol.

The astringent bitters and tart lime add a wonderful balance to the caramelly soda base, although ginger ale, Sprite, or Dr Pepper could work too. Add a few dashes of angostura bitters to the bottom of a glass with a healthy squeeze of lime, top with ice and Diet Coke, and garnish with a lime wheel or twist. Serve in your favorite fancy glass to elevate the drink just that much more.

Angostura aromatic bitters are probably going to be the easiest to obtain, but did you know that there are lots of other kinds of bitters too? Try building on this Diet Coke hack with a little bit of whimsy and creativity. Orange, fruit, floral, and even spicy bitters would all be interesting additions to a chilled Diet Coke and a twist of lime or lemon. Lavender bitters and lemon juice sounds divinely refreshing, while cherry bitters and lime would make for an evolved and intriguing cherry cola.