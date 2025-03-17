Give Your Diet Coke A Decadent Upgrade With Just 2 Ingredients
Most Diet Coke drinkers will probably argue that it's a pretty perfect drink on its own, but it's super simple to elevate it without muddling any of the original flavors. We'd like to introduce you to the simple joy of adding bitters and lime to a Diet Coke. Whether you want to spice up your emotional support Diet Coke or sip on something nonalcoholic that's a little more interesting than plain soda, you should try this hack for yourself. It's reminiscent of a classic Cuba Libre sans-alcohol.
The astringent bitters and tart lime add a wonderful balance to the caramelly soda base, although ginger ale, Sprite, or Dr Pepper could work too. Add a few dashes of angostura bitters to the bottom of a glass with a healthy squeeze of lime, top with ice and Diet Coke, and garnish with a lime wheel or twist. Serve in your favorite fancy glass to elevate the drink just that much more.
Angostura aromatic bitters are probably going to be the easiest to obtain, but did you know that there are lots of other kinds of bitters too? Try building on this Diet Coke hack with a little bit of whimsy and creativity. Orange, fruit, floral, and even spicy bitters would all be interesting additions to a chilled Diet Coke and a twist of lime or lemon. Lavender bitters and lemon juice sounds divinely refreshing, while cherry bitters and lime would make for an evolved and intriguing cherry cola.
Zhuzhing up soda makes it even better
Sometimes you're just not feeling up to a cocktail or other alcoholic drink, but soda or sparkling water aren't quite the mood either. Adding some flair to your favorite soda can bring the element of sophistication that you're looking for without any of the buzz. There's lots of other ways to fancify your Diet Coke, like espresso, a float of grenadine (also known as a Roy Rogers), or coconut cream and strawberry syrup.
There's also the briefly viral fluffy coke, that is a frustrating combination of to-die-for delicious, simple to make, and a complete sugar bomb. Line a glass with smeared-on marshmallow fluff, add ice, and top with coke for a drinkable dessert reminiscent of a root beer float. Putting peanuts in cold Coca Cola is another surprising yet classic combination that is believed to have originated as a working man's snack.
At this point, you might be wondering, "what can't you add to Diet Coke or other sodas?" And honestly, the only thing on that list would be Mentos, unless you're doing a science experiment. But the point is, it only takes an ingredient or two to add variety and intrigue to your trusty Diet Coke. So get creative and have fun with it, you might invent the next viral combination.