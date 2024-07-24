The Only 3 Ingredients You Need For The Viral Fluffy Coke

Soda has its fair share of sweetness, but it's always better with another toothsome ingredient added to it. Ice cream floats and dirty soda (a soft drink with coffee creamer and syrup) are well known, but TikTok has recently conjured up fluffy Coke. The mixed beverage is sure to cement itself with the rest of the great, and all you need to make it is Coke, marshmallow fluff, and a chilled glass.

Although we like to save marshmallow fluff for pies and fudge, the confection makes a surprisingly great addition to drinks. It's incredible with hot chocolate, cocktails, and now, a cold glass of coke. The idea quickly took off on TikTok, and we have no trouble understanding why. Not only is it easy to replicate but it brings an airy, creamy feel to Coke that's exquisite. The mix of sugary marshmallow and bittersweet, spicy soda has arrived just in time to balance out the savory, smoky, tanginess that defines barbecue season.

To make your own fluffy Coke, start out with chilled glassware to keep the drink cool. Using a butter knife or spoon, line the inside of the glass with marshmallow fluff before adding ice. Pour the Coke inside and stir it with the marshmallow fluff, making sure to scrape it off the sides. It can be a little thick, so you can rely on a handheld milk frother to thoroughly combine the marshmallow fluff with the soda.