How To Dirty Your Dr Pepper For A Creamy, Drinkable Dessert
Lovers of Dr Pepper know that the bubbly, sweet soft drink is good for more than just sipping from the can. We add it to all manner of pork recipes for a sticky sweet glaze, and top it with sweet cream and vanilla when we're craving an ice cream float. But to make your next Dr Pepper into the best drinkable dessert ever, try a twist that's seen at soda shops all over the country — add a squeeze of lime and a splash of coconut cream to make a dirty Dr Pepper.
The term "dirty" in a coffee shop will usually get you a shot of espresso in a drink, as in a dirty chai latte: Tea, spices, milk, and espresso. But in soda shop terms, "dirty" means one of several additions poured into your cup to add new flavor and even textural dimensions. These can range from purees and juices, creams and creamers, and even spiced syrups in just about any combination you can imagine.
Dirty is just another word for flavor
The magic in a dirty Dr Pepper is found in the way the flavors mingle to make a new and exciting fusion, woven through with a silky, creamy texture. The very sweet, cherry-forward flavor profile of Dr Pepper gets a balancing lift from the acid of the lime juice. Coconut contributes rich background notes that are all carried together in the layer of cream that drifts down through the glass crafting a dessert-like drink that you might not want to save for after your meal.
It's not hard to get dirty with a Dr Pepper of your own, just grab a glass of the popular soda and start by adding a generous squeeze of lime juice. You've got a few options when it comes to adding the coconut: Try a few pumps of coconut flavored syrup, or if you've got it, sweetened coconut cream. Float a bit of extra heavy cream on top for a decadent finish, and enjoy the mix of textures and flavors.