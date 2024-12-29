How To Dirty Your Dr Pepper For A Creamy, Drinkable Dessert

Lovers of Dr Pepper know that the bubbly, sweet soft drink is good for more than just sipping from the can. We add it to all manner of pork recipes for a sticky sweet glaze, and top it with sweet cream and vanilla when we're craving an ice cream float. But to make your next Dr Pepper into the best drinkable dessert ever, try a twist that's seen at soda shops all over the country — add a squeeze of lime and a splash of coconut cream to make a dirty Dr Pepper.

The term "dirty" in a coffee shop will usually get you a shot of espresso in a drink, as in a dirty chai latte: Tea, spices, milk, and espresso. But in soda shop terms, "dirty" means one of several additions poured into your cup to add new flavor and even textural dimensions. These can range from purees and juices, creams and creamers, and even spiced syrups in just about any combination you can imagine.