The Sonic Drink That Tastes Exactly Like A Dr Pepper Float
For days when you can't be bothered to make an ice cream float for yourself, a quick trip to Sonic can help quench any cravings for the nostalgic treat. Thanks to TikTok, we know just what to order in order to enjoy a cold beverage that delivers the flavors of Dr Pepper with the creaminess of an ice cream float. Pickle juice slushies may not be your jam, but it's tough to say no to the sweet, peppery flavors of Dr Pepper combined with cool vanilla cream. The combination makes for one of the best ice cream and soda pairings you can choose for an ice cream float, and the treat is made even sweeter when someone else has prepared it.
Order a Dr Pepper and ask the Sonic worker to add vanilla and sweet cream to your beverage. The combination of ice, vanilla, Dr Pepper, and spoonfuls of sweet cream delivers the same taste you'd expect from a float but can be sipped easily from a convenient takeaway cup when you're on the go.
The drink of your childhood dreams
You can try the same drink-tweaking technique with other flavors of soda, like root beer or cola. Some fruit lovers add strawberries to their Dr Pepper concoctions, while other Sonic visitors insist that blackberry or a squeeze of lime can transform an icy cup of Dr Pepper. Regardless, without any scoops of ice cream added to your drink, you won't have to worry about the ingredients fizzing over the cup and making a mess in your car. The spoonfuls of sweet cream serve as a fitting alternative, providing the creamy sweetness without bulking up the drink to a difficult-to-sip texture.
When gulped between bites of hot, salty fries, a juicy Sonic burger topped with melted cheese, or a savory crispy chicken sandwich, this Dr Pepper drink order may give you the same euphoric feeling you had as a child on summer vacation. Except this time, no one is telling you that you can't order a second serving should your sweet cravings demand it.