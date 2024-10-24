The Sonic Drink That Tastes Exactly Like A Dr Pepper Float

For days when you can't be bothered to make an ice cream float for yourself, a quick trip to Sonic can help quench any cravings for the nostalgic treat. Thanks to TikTok, we know just what to order in order to enjoy a cold beverage that delivers the flavors of Dr Pepper with the creaminess of an ice cream float. Pickle juice slushies may not be your jam, but it's tough to say no to the sweet, peppery flavors of Dr Pepper combined with cool vanilla cream. The combination makes for one of the best ice cream and soda pairings you can choose for an ice cream float, and the treat is made even sweeter when someone else has prepared it.

Advertisement

Order a Dr Pepper and ask the Sonic worker to add vanilla and sweet cream to your beverage. The combination of ice, vanilla, Dr Pepper, and spoonfuls of sweet cream delivers the same taste you'd expect from a float but can be sipped easily from a convenient takeaway cup when you're on the go.