Here's Why There Are So Many Soda Shops In Utah

You may consider yourself a bit of a soda scholar, collecting exclusive bottles of Coca-Cola or always having at least three cases of Dr Pepper on hand (though we've always wondered about the actual flavor of Dr Pepper). Maybe you need an extra-large Diet Coke at about 4 p.m. to help you get through the afternoon, popping into the gas station next door to your office for a quick fix. But are you anywhere near as obsessed with soda as Utahians are? This isn't just a stereotype, it's the cold, bubbly truth based on the fact that, in the Beehive State, it seems like soda shops far outnumber coffee shops.

Soda has become something of a cultural obsession for the citizens of Utah (aka the state with Crumbl's very first location), and many believe that this is largely due to the extensive Mormon population residing within the borders. Following the Mormon religion, members are encouraged to abstain from partaking in wine, strong drinks, tobacco products, and even hot beverages, which Mormon leaders have taken to include coffee and tea. The religious texts mention nothing about abstaining from caffeine, contrary to popular belief, so while people following Mormonism may not be able to grab a hot caramel macchiato from Starbucks, they can stop at one of the area's many, many soda shops for a dirty soda caffeine fix to start the day.