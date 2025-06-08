Here's Why There Are So Many Soda Shops In Utah
You may consider yourself a bit of a soda scholar, collecting exclusive bottles of Coca-Cola or always having at least three cases of Dr Pepper on hand (though we've always wondered about the actual flavor of Dr Pepper). Maybe you need an extra-large Diet Coke at about 4 p.m. to help you get through the afternoon, popping into the gas station next door to your office for a quick fix. But are you anywhere near as obsessed with soda as Utahians are? This isn't just a stereotype, it's the cold, bubbly truth based on the fact that, in the Beehive State, it seems like soda shops far outnumber coffee shops.
Soda has become something of a cultural obsession for the citizens of Utah (aka the state with Crumbl's very first location), and many believe that this is largely due to the extensive Mormon population residing within the borders. Following the Mormon religion, members are encouraged to abstain from partaking in wine, strong drinks, tobacco products, and even hot beverages, which Mormon leaders have taken to include coffee and tea. The religious texts mention nothing about abstaining from caffeine, contrary to popular belief, so while people following Mormonism may not be able to grab a hot caramel macchiato from Starbucks, they can stop at one of the area's many, many soda shops for a dirty soda caffeine fix to start the day.
Dirty sodas are the bubbly beverage taking over the Beehive State
The most popular kind of soda in Utah is the dirty soda. We've already explained everything you need to know about a dirty soda but to recap, it's essentially a fountain soda like Coke, Sprite, or Root Beer mixed with creams, syrups, and/or candy pieces. Legend claims that Utah is the originator of the dirty soda, with a dirty Diet Coke being the first to hit shops. Actual stores catering to the dirty soda trend started opening at the beginning of the 2010s. The drink went nationally unrecognized for years, until recently, when the topic began trending on social media. As of this publication, there are over 35 thousand posts under the #dirtysoda hashtag on TikTok alone. In 2024, Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" contributed to the beverage's rise to fame when one of the stars gushed about her dirty soda.
There are dozens of independent soda shops around Utah, but some of the most famous include Swig, Sodalicious, FiiZ Drinks, Thirst Drinks, Quench It!, and Sip-N. Popstar Olivia Rodrigo made her love for dirty sodas known in 2021 when she posed a photo of her holding a recognizable Swig cup on Instagram, which makes sense given that the franchise has been a staple in Utah since 2010 before it expanded south into Texas and Arizona. These drive-thrus whip up not only dirty sodas, but also bakery items like cookies, gourmet popcorn, and even nachos. All of the soda shops are a little different, but their creation stems from the same belief that dirty sodas are a Utahian delicacy and necessity.