Where To Go To Visit Crumbl's Very First Location
When the first Crumbl brick and mortar location opened in Logan, Utah, few expected it to become the global phenomenon it is today. Founded by cousins Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan in 2017, Crumbl's humble beginnings started with just one specialty cookie flavor: chocolate chip. With a dream to create the greatest cookie the world had ever seen, the duo performed tireless experimentation and recipe research until the now iconic Crumbl Milk Chocolate Chip cookie was born.
With just one solidified cookie recipe under their belt, the cousins purchased their Logan, Utah storefront, situated in a building that had been up for demolition. Crumbl's home base of northern Utah boasts Utah State University and over 50,000 residents. It provided just the right mix of demographics to ensure the fledgling company's success. Soon after opening their first store, lines for the cousins' original recipe cookies were substantial, prompting them to create more flavors. But, since they were new to the industry, Hemsley and McGowan weren't able to keep up with the demand of making so many flavors. Their response to that was to create Crumbl's infamous rotating menu of six flavors.
Crumbl has come a long way since opening its first Logan, Utah storefront
In the seven years since the opening of its first location, Crumbl fever has taken over the United States. In 2018, Hemsley and a few friends from college created Crumbl's iconic pink box, solidifying the brand's identity as trendy and modern. This branding has clearly worked, as the company now sells over a million cookies per day, and employs nearly 30,000 employees at over 850 locations across the country. The company continues to change its cookie flavors each week, creating a never-ending source of virality that has made Crumbl the fastest-growing dessert brand in the United States.
While the company is best known for its cookies, the brand has recently been experimenting with a number of non-cookie desserts, ranging from strawberry shortcake to cookie pops and pumpkin muffins. No matter what your sweet tooth is craving, Crumbl has a solution to your problems. It's safe to say the company has come a long way from its single location roots, and it clearly won't be up for demolition anytime soon.