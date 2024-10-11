Where To Go To Visit Crumbl's Very First Location

When the first Crumbl brick and mortar location opened in Logan, Utah, few expected it to become the global phenomenon it is today. Founded by cousins Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan in 2017, Crumbl's humble beginnings started with just one specialty cookie flavor: chocolate chip. With a dream to create the greatest cookie the world had ever seen, the duo performed tireless experimentation and recipe research until the now iconic Crumbl Milk Chocolate Chip cookie was born.

With just one solidified cookie recipe under their belt, the cousins purchased their Logan, Utah storefront, situated in a building that had been up for demolition. Crumbl's home base of northern Utah boasts Utah State University and over 50,000 residents. It provided just the right mix of demographics to ensure the fledgling company's success. Soon after opening their first store, lines for the cousins' original recipe cookies were substantial, prompting them to create more flavors. But, since they were new to the industry, Hemsley and McGowan weren't able to keep up with the demand of making so many flavors. Their response to that was to create Crumbl's infamous rotating menu of six flavors.