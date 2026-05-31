The Best-Selling BBQ Sauce In The US Is Probably The Brand In Your Fridge

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America loves all kinds of barbecue sauce, but the best-selling brand towers over all others. Barbecue sauce is one of the most popular condiments in the U.S., with a 2026 YouGov survey finding that it beats out staples like ketchup, mustard, and mayo in the eyes of most Americans. As one of the most prototypical examples of the Kansas City style that dominates American barbecue, the ubiquitous Sweet Baby Ray's, that shoppers choose more than any other brand.

With over 30 different flavors to choose from, Sweet Baby Ray's Original Barbecue Sauce is as classic as American barbecue gets. Its other options range from wing sauces like garlic parmesan to hot sauces. Yet, it's Sweet Baby's Rays flagship sweet and smokey barbecue that dominates American fridges, used to glaze ribs and chicken or just as a dipping sauce. According to 2026 data from Business Research Insights, that product alone accounts for more than 50% of Sweet Baby Ray's sales.

Interestingly, however, Sweet Baby Ray's does not come from Kansas City or anywhere in the traditional barbecue belt. The brand started in Chicago, created by chef Larry "Duce" Raymond for a rib fest competition in the city in 1985. The name doesn't reference him, but his younger brother, David, picked up the nickname "Sweet Baby Ray" while playing basketball.

After growing in Chicago through local marketing, including Raymond giving out free samples along with ribs at grocery stores around the city, Sweet Baby Ray's exploded following a 2005 sale to Ken's Foods (of salad dressing fame). Today, the brand dominates, controlling 40% of the American barbecue sauce market, while the company's catering arm claims it sells more than the next seven competitors combined.