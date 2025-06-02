13 Bachan's Japanese BBQ And Dipping Sauces, Ranked

You may have seen Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce bottles at the store, but don't know what it is or how to use it. If so, no worries: I'm here to help you learn more about one of the fastest growing barbecue sauce brands in the U.S. To start, these are Asian barbecue sauces, meaning you're a long way from any Texas, Kansas City, and Memphis styles of sauce. In fact, if you go in expecting what you've always gotten from barbecue sauces, you'll likely end up disappointed.

Bachan's sauces are filled with traditionally brewed soy sauce, aged Japanese mirin (similar to sake), organic rice vinegar, green onion, garlic, and an array of other flavors. Consequently, these barbecue sauces are filled with umami – or the fifth basic taste beside sweet, salty, sour, and bitter.

With that in mind, I decided to set aside my familiar notions, and tasted 13 sauces from Bachan's for you. After sampling each variety, I ranked the various sauces based on flavor and ease of use. This list should help you decide if you want to try Bachan's sauces in your kitchen (and I think you will).

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.