When Feeding Chips And Dip To A Crowd, Here's How Much You Actually Need

Tortilla chips and salsa. Ruffles and sour cream and onion dip. Pita chips and hummus. There is a seemingly endless variety of chip and dip pairings worth exploring. Because of this variety, chips and dips are an excellent appetizer to serve at your next party, whether it's a more casual, movie night affair with friends or an office mixer. The toughest part isn't finding a pairing that works, of course: It's deciding how many chips and dips to buy to feed your hungry guests.

You should generally expect to stock up on a pint of dip (you can find a lot of great, large-portioned Costco dips for this) and a pound of chips for every 10 guests you have. This figure assumes you are serving other light bites, like pigs in a blanket or homemade mozzarella sticks, and that your party is going to last a few hours. If you are serving a sit-down meal on top of this, you may be able to buy less — but, when hosting, it's always better to have too much food on hand than not enough.