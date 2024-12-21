The Best Canned Baked Beans Brand Is Probably In Your Pantry Now
Craving baked beans? If you've got a few hours to spare, you could try our special slow-cooker recipe or Julia Child's time-consuming cooking method. But if time is limited, it's definitely much faster and easier to reach for a can. No need to feel bad about that choice. You don't have to give up great taste and texture for the sake of convenience — and luckily, the best brand is easy to find.
According to Tasting Table's ranking of the 12 best canned baked beans, Bush's Original rose to the top. The company guards the exact formula as a "secret family recipe," but it does admit to using slow-cooked navy beans, cured bacon, brown sugar, and a "special blend of spices," cooked and canned in the U.S. Our tests confirmed an abundance of that smoky bacon flavor, but it's never overwhelming. Instead, it combines with the sweetness of brown sugar and the acidic pop of mustard and vinegar to provide a balance of flavors in a sauce that's substantial without being thick or sticky. Even the beans themselves are soft and creamy, making for a pleasant experience in every bite.
How to serve this classic side
Sure, canned baked beans are a classic side dish for picnics and barbecues. If you have just a little more time, though, you can find all sorts of other ways to use them. For example, you could top them with breadcrumbs, herbs, and grated cheese and bake them with an au gratin twist. This could be a cozy recipe for a chilly fall tailgate party, served with crusty bread or piled inside a baked potato.
While this brand is great on its own, it can also serve as a foundation for your own flavor twists, which you can often achieve with just one more ingredient. For example, baked beans can be delicious with fruit, livened up with summer peaches or combined with canned pineapple. The brown sugar in the sauce holds all of the ingredients together while the fruit gives the beans a juicy spark. You can also emphasize other tastes, using honey mustard to enhance their tanginess or adding a spoonful of espresso powder to impart an earthy flavor. Serve them as-is, or get creative. Either way, this brand is sure to satisfy.