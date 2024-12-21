The Best Canned Baked Beans Brand Is Probably In Your Pantry Now

Craving baked beans? If you've got a few hours to spare, you could try our special slow-cooker recipe or Julia Child's time-consuming cooking method. But if time is limited, it's definitely much faster and easier to reach for a can. No need to feel bad about that choice. You don't have to give up great taste and texture for the sake of convenience — and luckily, the best brand is easy to find.

Advertisement

According to Tasting Table's ranking of the 12 best canned baked beans, Bush's Original rose to the top. The company guards the exact formula as a "secret family recipe," but it does admit to using slow-cooked navy beans, cured bacon, brown sugar, and a "special blend of spices," cooked and canned in the U.S. Our tests confirmed an abundance of that smoky bacon flavor, but it's never overwhelming. Instead, it combines with the sweetness of brown sugar and the acidic pop of mustard and vinegar to provide a balance of flavors in a sauce that's substantial without being thick or sticky. Even the beans themselves are soft and creamy, making for a pleasant experience in every bite.