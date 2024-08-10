Julia Child's Cooking Method For Baked Beans Takes More Time, But It's Definitely Worth It

Julia Child elaborated on her bean prep in an episode of her PBS series "The French Chef." In this episode, she made cassoulet, a French baked bean dish markedly similar to her classic baked beans recipe. "The main ingredient, of course, is the beans," she said. "You can use any kind of dried white bean you like." Great Northern, cannellini, and white navy beans (aka pea beans) all totally work — just be sure to soak them.

"It's necessary to soak them because they swell," she explained, showing viewers a side-by-side comparison of the same white beans that had been pre-soaked versus ones that had not been soaked before boiling. "The soaked ones, you see, are much bigger and the unsoaked ones are smaller. One cup of beans will soak up to be about 2 ½ cups." Dried navy beans are a popular choice for making baked beans thanks to their nutty, buttery flavor and structural integrity, which holds up without turning to mush after the slow simmer.

For the easiest prep, Child recommended using a slow cooker for the same reason we all love the appliance, "because it needs no watching ... You just dump everything into the pot at night, and the next morning [the beans] are done." To complete the meal, serve the chef's baked beans with potato salad and cornbread.