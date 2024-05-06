Do You Really Need To Soak Dried Beans? Here's What The Pros Say

The primary question is whether it's actually essential to soak beans before cooking, and the answer from two culinary professionals was a conditional yes. Chef Guara Pimenta of Vela Seaport adheres mostly to pre-soaking, stating that it definitely has its perks. "Soaking beans can speed up cooking and ensure they cook uniformly," he says, "And let's not forget, it's a good way to rid the beans of any lingering dirt or debris." It also helps with digestion and enhances texture. However, Pimenta acknowledges that it really comes down to the chef's preference, as well as the available time for getting beans on tables. It's still entirely possible to cook dry beans without soaking: "Just be prepared for a longer cooking duration, and keep a closer eye on them to ensure they cook evenly."

Our second expert is Remy Morimoto Park, the popular recipe developer and creator behind Veggiekins and cookbook author – IG @‌veggiekins. She pretty much concurs, noting that rehydration softens the beans. "It also makes [them] slightly easier to digest," she explains, "and for those who struggle with gas or bloating when consuming beans, it can help to reduce that discomfort."

There's some science behind that observation. It centers on the presence of oligosaccharides, a type of carbohydrate residing in un-soaked dried beans. It's notoriously hard to digest, thus the gas. However, pre-soaking can pull up to 90% of oligosaccharides into the water instead of into your body.