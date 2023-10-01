How To Tell When Your Beans Are Properly Soaked

First and foremost, properly soaked beans will have expanded to about twice their original size. This swelling indicates that they have absorbed enough water to begin the cooking process. While the exact expansion can vary depending on the type and age of the legume, a noticeable growth in size is a good initial sign.

Secondly, as beans soak, their skins become smoother. If you find them with wrinkles or ones that appear shriveled, they might need more soaking time. On the contrary, if beans are splitting open, they may have been soaked for too long. Ideally, they should have a firm but smooth appearance without any obvious breaks in the skin. After the visual cues, perform a simple texture test.

Take a bean between your fingers and give it a gentle squeeze. A properly soaked version should yield under slight pressure but shouldn't be mushy or disintegrate entirely. And lastly, a properly soaked legume should separate easily down the middle when you try splitting it, and the skin should be easy to peel but not fall off on its own. In essence, while soaking time is a useful guide, the bean itself provides more accurate feedback.