15 Walmart Great Value Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Ah, ice cream. Who could ever turn down an offering of summer's most coveted sweet treat? Few have such willpower, even if you know a small bowl will send you into gastrointestinal distress soon after — it's simply too good. I'm sure you're well acquainted with your local parlors by now, and they're certainly great places to stop; until, that is, there's a line down the block and around the corner just to get inside. On those days, you'll be grateful to have a pint in your freezer. And, as it turns out, you don't need to get the expensive stuff to have a satisfying post-dinner treat.
I can't say I was thrilled at the prospect of trying all of Walmart's Great Value ice cream I could get my hands on. I didn't have high expectations for the brand — after all, the pints cost me under $2, which seems like a too-good-to-be-true scenario if you're looking for some decent ice cream. Overall, the brand pleasantly wowed me. I expected the flavors to be bland, if not downright inedible; instead, there are several that I consider a straight bargain, and the ones I'd never touch again are in the minority. Each ice cream has a smooth and creamy mouthfeel, so texture was on the back burner as I ranked these. Instead, the below ranking is based solely on the flavors of the ice cream and its included components.
15. Vanilla Bean
It's not unusual for me to rank the "plainest" flavor of something last in these pieces, but the case with Great Value's Vanilla Bean ice cream is different. Not only was it plain, but it was also — to put it bluntly — bad. And that's coming from a general fan of the flavor. While there are several great ways to elevate vanilla ice cream, I don't even think creative methods could save this disaster, which may only be palatable to children who just crave a sugar rush.
When vanilla is the only thing flavoring your ice cream, it's imperative that it be good vanilla. It's unclear what vanilla extract Great Value uses in this flavor, but it's definitely not of good quality. It tastes artificial and makes for a very subpar offering, especially compared to some of the exceptional options on the market. Sure, others will cost more, but the flavor difference is worth it. Should you go for Great Value's, keep your expectations low. If you want a vaguely vanilla-flavored frozen cream concoction, though, you could be satisfied with this.
14. Unicorn Sparkle
Up next is a flavor I wanted to like so badly, even if just for its visual appeal. Apparently, it's not only kiddos who can become entranced by colorful frozen concoctions — I'm just as susceptible, which made me all the more disappointed when I couldn't eat more than a bite of Great Value's Unicorn Sparkle ice cream. Upon closer look, it's probably not a bad thing that I was utterly unimpressed by this flavor. It contains various dyes, including red 40, so I'm glad I wasn't tempted to hang onto it any longer than needed for tasting purposes.
By now, you're probably wondering what exactly "Unicorn Sparkle" (which does not contain real unicorns, as the company is careful to point out) tastes like. It's basically just a colorful cake batter ice cream, and an incredibly sweet one at that. I'd have gone absolutely bananas over this flavor when I was five. Its sugar rush is like none other, and the cake batter flavor is tantalizing enough for immature palates. As an adult, though, this ice cream is downright nasty. The only reason it ranked higher than the vanilla flavor is because vanilla should be a relatively easy flavor to get right.
13. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate chip cookie dough was my go-to ice cream flavor growing up, so I've tried my fair share of brands, and there's a pretty wide gap between the best one and the worst one. Certain brands go all-out with the flavor (like, for example, Salt & Straw's Salted, Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, which I adore), while others keep it simple but execute it flawlessly. Great Value's attempt at the fan-favorite flavor doesn't match up to other budget-friendly brands, and because the flavor is so ubiquitous, I just can't recommend getting it from Walmart.
For starters, I'll breeze past the issues present in the base ice cream, which seemed to be the aforementioned vanilla bean ice cream. We already know I strongly disapprove of that one, and unfortunately, not even the promise of cookie dough bites and chocolate chips could elevate it. The cookie dough didn't taste nearly as indulgent as it should have, either. The only reason this is better than the last is because it lacks the sickeningly sweet quality of my former pick.
12. Butter Pecan
Another flavor I've long adored is butter pecan. I look forward to the warm, creamy, nut-studded indulgence whenever I see it in ice cream parlors. It's a common enough flavor that it's not hard to find, though I wouldn't necessarily call it "popular" — I always feel like I'm the only one to opt for it in group settings. Nevertheless, it's standard enough for me to reasonably expect good things from Great Value's Butter Pecan ice cream. Alas, my dreams were unfounded with this pint.
Funnily enough, my first thought upon tasting this flavor was that it tasted like pancakes. Now, while I'm happy the base didn't suffer from the same artificial vanilla characteristics as the previous ice cream, it was still subpar for a butter pecan ice cream (which I don't expect to taste like pancakes when I indulge). Moreover, the soft pecan chunks also underwhelmed. This pint didn't deliver on the quality expected from a relatively simple butter pecan ice cream.
11. Neapolitan
Ah, Neapolitan — the classic tub for the indecisive among us (or for those with household members of different preferences). It's a safe, everyone-wins choice, and I won't dissuade Neapolitan consumers from buying Great Value's take on the flavor trifecta. I certainly can't call it the best, though. While I enjoyed the chocolate and strawberry flavors well enough, the vanilla bean once again stepped in to rain on the parade, an unforgivable offense in my opinion.
Especially because Great Value sells each of these flavors separately, I can't necessarily advocate for its Neapolitan tub, unless you're less picky about vanilla ice cream than I am. The chocolate ice cream was pretty standard (and definitely not bad), and the strawberry was similarly fairly ordinary, but the vanilla in this tub is the same as the vanilla bean flavor that I ranked last. Nevertheless, the merits of the other two flavors did enough to earn this an almost-middling spot on this list, which shouldn't go understated.
10. Fudge Tracks
Now we're onto the middle section of this list, which contains a handful of ice creams that I wouldn't necessarily grab out of the freezer, but which I could see recommending to other consumers. First up: Great Value's Fudge Tracks ice cream. This pint was perfectly fine, and while it wasn't crave-worthy, I'd have some if it were on offer at a gathering. It's not very notable, though, particularly for its "fudge tracks" moniker.
First, nothing about this ice cream is fudge-y; instead, you'll get hard chocolate pieces throughout the pint. That's far from being a bad thing, but I'd hoped for viscous chocolate ribbons more akin to fudge. The peanut butter cups, though good, also threw me for a bit of a loop. Again, it's not a bad ice cream, but it's not breathtaking, either. It didn't do a good job living up to its name, nor did any of its elements beckon to me after I took the bite required for this taste test.
9. Root Beer and Vanilla Float
If you like root beer, there's a good chance you'd rank this flavor quite a bit higher than I did. Its flavor is very true to its name — it tastes just like an ice cream-ified version of a root beer float. Being that I don't like root beer (or root beer floats), I couldn't fall in love with it, but I was pretty impressed at how well Great Value's Root Beer and Vanilla Float ice cream mimicked its namesake.
I'd also like to mention that this tub is aesthetically impressive. The picture of the tub above shows tantalizing root beer swirls in what seems to be the brand's Homestyle Vanilla ice cream (which is yet to come on this list). The swirls have the unmistakable earthy, somewhat warming flavor of root beer, and it melds seamlessly with the vanilla ice cream. That said, I couldn't rank this higher because I'm just not a fan of the flavor combo, but I do appreciate this somewhat inventive ice cream.
8. Chocolate
I'm not the biggest fan of chocolate ice cream on its own, but Great Value's wouldn't be a bad option if that's your jam. Is it the best chocolate ice cream on the market? No, and I don't think anyone would try to claim that it is. But given that this large tub cost me under $3, it's certainly a decent buy if you're on a budget or if you need a good base to load with your favorite chocolate ice cream toppings.
Great Value's Chocolate ice cream doesn't offer anything beyond the most standard, baseline expectations of the flavor. It's not dark and indulgent, but it's still rich and palatable for anyone who enjoys chocolate. Also — and this surprised me — this ice cream tastes richer than the base of the aforementioned fudge tracks flavor, which is why it ranked higher. I can't say for sure that the two are made differently, but this one was noticeably better to my palate, and it was a pretty easy contender for eighth place on this list. Personal preference got this a higher spot than the root beer tub.
7. Homestyle Vanilla
If you're familiar with my previous ranking of Tillamook's ice cream flavors, you already know I have a particular affinity for custard, that oh-so-creamy twist on vanilla ice cream that incorporates egg yolks for a rich texture and deep flavor. I love custard for its versatility — while it's indulgent enough to be enjoyed on its own, it's also perfectly amenable to a variety of toppings, and Great Value's Homestyle Vanilla is no exception.
Now, is this the best custard-style ice cream on the market? Nope. But if you're particularly looking for a custard to coat in fudge, caramel, sprinkles, and cherries, this is a great buy, especially for the $1-something this pint cost me. One thing's for sure — this is a far, far better buy than Great Value's Vanilla Bean tub, and for that, it gets extra brownie points. Ranking this flavor higher than chocolate is purely due to my own tastes, as I adore custard.
6. Peanut Butter Cup
This and the following are all ice cream flavors I'd buy (and enjoy) again — my choice would simply depend on that day's mood. Were I ever suffering from overwhelming peanut butter cravings, this pint would come very much in handy. If you prefer a subtler peanut butter cup ice cream, though, this isn't for you. Its titular flavor comes through strong in the ice cream's base, which I took as a positive.
One of my favorite things about this ice cream was its readily apparent peanut butter cups, whose peanut butter centers have a pleasantly sticky mouthfeel, just like actual peanut butter spread. I also appreciated the textural variety in this pint. Chocolate pieces give some good crunch, and they give way to a creamy center when you happen upon one of the peanut butter cups. Again, this pint cost me under $2, making it a downright steal in my humble opinion.
5. Rocky Road
The name "Rocky Road" is synonymous with ice cream for most of contemporary society — particularly delicious ice cream, at that. Whoever came up with the idea of swirling marshmallow into chocolate ice cream deserves unceasing praise, and Great Value's take on the classic is no exception. Another budget-friendly frozen treat worthy of freezer space? Yes, please.
Again, I can't call this the best rocky road ice cream on the market, and it certainly faced some pitfalls; namely, I didn't think the marshmallow ribbons were apparent enough for this to be the best representation of what rocky road ice cream can be. That said, I loved a few things about this tub. First, it had my favorite chocolate base of any ice cream on this list — it was rich without being overbearing, and stood a hair above the brand's standard chocolate ice cream. The coated almonds were also a pleasant addition and, together with the marshmallow ribbons, contributed to some good textural contrast throughout the tub.
4. Mint Chip
I always say I don't love mint chocolate chip ice cream, and then I rank it toward the top of my lists anyway — maybe it's time to change my tune a little. Whatever the case may be, I liked Great Value's Mint Chip ice cream flavor, tantalizing mint color aside. If you're a fan of the flavor, you may already have your favorite brand, and even if you do, I'd urge you to give Great Value's a try. It's incredibly inexpensive (again, under $2) and gets the job done well.
The base tastes undeniably of peppermint and will instantly transport you to the wintry season of eating candy canes and singing holiday carols. Then, once you hit a piece of chocolate, that luxurious Andes mint flavor sets in. Personally, I couldn't stop thinking about the end of an Olive Garden meal when enjoying this pint. It evoked pleasant memories all around, and I could pick up this pint again without hesitation.
3. Coffee
I love coffee, and anything coffee-flavored that's at least moderately good is guaranteed a higher spot in a ranking. Great Value's Coffee ice cream was the first flavor I tried for this taste test, and I knew it would come in toward the top from the moment I took a bite. While, again, I can't call it anything special, it checked off every box a good coffee ice cream should — its coffee flavor is strong without being bitter, and it's good enough to be enjoyed solo or indulged in with a topping or two.
Now, the quality of coffee used here isn't the best, and you can tell if you've had some of the more upscale coffee ice creams on the market. It still tastes like coffee, and I'd even claim it could be palatable to those who don't love coffee ice cream. Its versatility and genuinely enjoyable flavor got it a spot in the top three here, and I could have ranked it higher if it also boasted some inclusions.
2. Sea Salt Caramel
Had Great Value's Sea Salt Caramel ice cream only been sea salt and caramel flavored, it likely would have earned the top spot. I adored this pick, as I love anything salted caramel. The salted caramel ribbons throughout gave textural variety to the ice cream as well as a tantalizing flavor profile. It would be hard not to love this pint, but the only thing that kept it from being my top pick was the truffle candy pieces I got in almost every bite.
I could be an anomaly here, but I'm not the biggest fan of the chocolate-caramel flavor combination. I'd generally prefer one or the other. So, rather than adding to this already great ice cream, the truffle pieces detracted from it, and I found myself trying to eat around them. Given that this may be a personal problem (and that the truffle pieces were easy enough to ignore), I still couldn't be dissuaded from giving this the second placement in this ranking — the sea salt caramel base is just that good.
1. Cookies and Cream
And finally, we've arrived at the coveted spot on my list: the absolute best (in my opinion) ice cream that Walmart's Great Value brand has to offer. Cookies and cream is a classic flavor that's nevertheless always a delight to come across, and one with which the brand could toss its hat in the ring with other top competitors. Great Value's Cookies and Cream is a force to be reckoned with, and an ice cream flavor that will be a recurring buy for me from now on.
If you, like me, are an insatiable fan of a McDonald's Oreo McFlurry, grab this pint without hesitation. At its sub-$2 price point, there's even a chance you could snag it with all that change that's sitting in the bottom of your handbag or the center console of your car. It's texturally smooth and incredibly flavorful, an easy purchase for anyone looking for a crowd-pleaser, though we won't blame you if you have a hard time sharing this one.
Methodology
This ranking was based primarily on the ice creams' flavors and included components. Flavors that tasted artificial or otherwise inferior to other competing brands ranked lower, while those that were on par with other versions of the same (such as the cookies and cream) got pretty high spots on this list. I also took into account how the ice cream's different elements added to or detracted from it, though I made an exception here with the sea salt caramel, assuming that my issue with the truffle pieces was mostly a personal one. I'd recommend getting most of my bottom-ranked flavors from another brand; the top five, however, can't be beat when you consider Great Value's price point.