15 Walmart Great Value Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Ah, ice cream. Who could ever turn down an offering of summer's most coveted sweet treat? Few have such willpower, even if you know a small bowl will send you into gastrointestinal distress soon after — it's simply too good. I'm sure you're well acquainted with your local parlors by now, and they're certainly great places to stop; until, that is, there's a line down the block and around the corner just to get inside. On those days, you'll be grateful to have a pint in your freezer. And, as it turns out, you don't need to get the expensive stuff to have a satisfying post-dinner treat.

I can't say I was thrilled at the prospect of trying all of Walmart's Great Value ice cream I could get my hands on. I didn't have high expectations for the brand — after all, the pints cost me under $2, which seems like a too-good-to-be-true scenario if you're looking for some decent ice cream. Overall, the brand pleasantly wowed me. I expected the flavors to be bland, if not downright inedible; instead, there are several that I consider a straight bargain, and the ones I'd never touch again are in the minority. Each ice cream has a smooth and creamy mouthfeel, so texture was on the back burner as I ranked these. Instead, the below ranking is based solely on the flavors of the ice cream and its included components.