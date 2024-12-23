The Popular Chocolate Ice Cream Brand That Actually Deserves The Hype
For all the flavors of ice cream lining the frozen food section of your local grocery store, sometimes the best flavors are the simple ones. Chocolate ice cream can bring back memories of childhood and nostalgic feelings of when life was simpler.
In a quest to find the best chocolate ice cream brand, Tasting Table ranked 11 different chocolate ice creams and came away with Alden's Organic Double Dutch Chocolate as our top choice. Judged on flavor, creaminess, and mouthfeel among other factors, Alden's was the clear winner, offering a balanced flavor, creaminess, and an "old-school robust chocolate flavor."
The brand, based in Eugene, Oregon, began in 2004 and uses organic, high-quality ingredients, including organic cream and milk sourced from family-owned farms. The Double Dutch Chocolate is made with Dutch cocoa, sweet organic cream, unsweetened chocolate, and chocolate extract, among other ingredients, for an ice cream that hits the right notes and isn't overpowering.
A small but mighty ice cream brand
While Alden's chocolate ice cream is highly ranked, so too is its cookies and cream ice cream. We ranked 11 different brands of cookies and cream ice cream and Alden's was ranked third and lauded for its subtle flavor, creaminess, and plenty of chocolate cookie chunks. Among vegan ice creams, Alden's also gets high marks, finishing third in our list of the best vegan ice cream brands, impressing with a growing list of flavors and numerous dairy-free options as well.
While our writers have had high praise for many of Alden's products, one that we can't get on board with is Alden's Organic Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich. While we approve of Alden's use of fresh, real ingredients, the ice cream sandwich, while creamy, came with a bitter aftertaste we couldn't place. Nonetheless, our writers have been very impressed with the options and flavors created by this small, but mighty ice cream brand.