The Popular Chocolate Ice Cream Brand That Actually Deserves The Hype

For all the flavors of ice cream lining the frozen food section of your local grocery store, sometimes the best flavors are the simple ones. Chocolate ice cream can bring back memories of childhood and nostalgic feelings of when life was simpler.

Advertisement

In a quest to find the best chocolate ice cream brand, Tasting Table ranked 11 different chocolate ice creams and came away with Alden's Organic Double Dutch Chocolate as our top choice. Judged on flavor, creaminess, and mouthfeel among other factors, Alden's was the clear winner, offering a balanced flavor, creaminess, and an "old-school robust chocolate flavor."

The brand, based in Eugene, Oregon, began in 2004 and uses organic, high-quality ingredients, including organic cream and milk sourced from family-owned farms. The Double Dutch Chocolate is made with Dutch cocoa, sweet organic cream, unsweetened chocolate, and chocolate extract, among other ingredients, for an ice cream that hits the right notes and isn't overpowering.

Advertisement