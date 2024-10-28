14 Bougie Toppings To Elevate Frozen Custard
Frozen custard is a delicious alternative to ice cream or frozen yogurt. Although it's similar to both, frozen custard's distinct difference is that egg yolk is included, giving it a dense texture and rich flavor. While this is an approachable dessert you can find packaged at the store or in a local frozen custard establishment, you may be looking for ways to give it a unique and fancy spin. We have a few bougie toppings to upgrade frozen custard and take it from an inexpensive store-bought dessert into an extravagant restaurant-quality one.
For our purposes, we associate the term "bougie" with ingredients that are considered expensive or hard to find. While these factors can vary based on where you're located, these aren't going to be your typical toppings, like sprinkles or cookie dough pieces. Instead, we'll explore what makes each elevated topping a good match for frozen custard, why it's considered luxe, if there are any specific flavors to pair it with, and other pertinent information to enable you to have the best dessert ever. Whether you have adventurous taste buds or revel in simplicity, you'll crave this creamy dessert and these delightful toppings.
1. Real vanilla or vanilla extract
This ingredient is used in many desserts because it has a creamy flavor that can bring out the best in sweet treats. The price of authentic vanilla beans or extract, which are considerably more expensive than artificial stuff, makes it a luxurious item to use for your frozen custard. You can find different types of vanilla with differing flavor profiles — for example, Madagascar boasts a strong, traditional vanilla taste, while Tahitian is lighter, fruity, and floral. But utilize what you have at home without needing to purchase something new. However, to keep it bougie, avoid imitation vanilla, as it doesn't compare in terms of overall taste or quality.
As far as using it as a topping, you don't want to pour vanilla extract or seeds into the dessert itself. You'll have to integrate it into something, such as making vanilla syrup or using it as an add-in for homemade whipped cream. A vanilla-infused topping can elevate the frozen custard's profile, whether you opt for vanilla or a different custard flavor. If you use the seeds from freshly scraped vanilla beans, you'll have beautiful flecks speckled throughout for an added visual element. This is an approachable, familiar option when you want a classic topping that pairs agreeably with a range of flavors.
2. Edible gold
Give your frozen custard a glitzy touch with this glittery addition. If you're wondering what's the deal with edible gold, it's gold that has been heated and then pressed into super thin sheets. It doesn't have much of a flavor — or texture, for that matter, although it's very soft and delicate. It's purely there for decoration and just so you can say you're eating literal gold. Seeing as it's quite an expensive item, you don't have to use much of it (unless you want to turn your dessert into one that costs hundreds of dollars).
Apply the gold with clean tweezers to the top of your frozen custard. You could rip it into smaller pieces with the tweezers to strategically place it in a couple of spots or concentrate it into one area. It may take one or two tries to get the hang of it, but you'll end up with stunning results. Since it doesn't have a noticeable taste, you don't have to worry about finding a good flavor match. You're able to pair it with whatever you desire, whether that's ube or matcha, and utilize additional toppings. The shimmering topping provides an optical impact when you want to turn your average treat into a luxurious one.
3. Crème caramel sauce
Add this creamy, sweet element to your chilly dessert when you want something out of the box. Crème caramel is similar to flan but uses less ingredients, which happen to be closer to frozen custard: sugar, milk, and eggs. You might be used to sauces like chocolate or caramel, but crème caramel sauce is thinner than you'd expect from other flavorings. While we love pre-made sauces as much as anyone, this topping is luxe because of the time, ingredients, and care it takes to make it from scratch. It takes a while to whip up, from dissolving the sugar to allowing it to brown to waiting for it to cool so it doesn't immediately melt your frozen custard. However, you could serve it warm for a tasty juxtaposition in temperatures that's reminiscent of hot fudge.
Since you want the sauce to shine through, this isn't the time to use funky flavors and mix-ins in the frozen custard. Keep the custard relatively simple by using chocolate or vanilla. Serve the frosty dessert in a ramekin and then drizzle the sauce on top for a fun, elegant treat.
4. Macadamia nuts
These round, white nuts make a crunchy topping for frozen custard, and they're one of the more luxurious nuts on the market. Although most of the world's macadamia nuts come from South Africa these days, they originated in Australia and have long been mass-produced in Hawaii. Since you'll usually see them at the airport as a souvenir for your return back home, it feels like a rare feat to get ahold of them. However, even if you purchase from a more affordable bulk shop, a pound of macadamia nuts is considerably pricier than an approachable nut like peanuts.
Macadamia nuts have an extravagant appeal and buttery taste that works with the richness of frozen custard. It gives it a welcome break in texture, too, since the frozen dessert is soft in comparison. Use raw, unsalted nuts to enjoy them in their purest form; or, opt for a roasted nut for a crisper version. You could even toast them for a couple of minutes in a saucepan for a do-it-yourself rapid roasting. We prefer buying raw macadamia nuts and then customizing them this way.
Allow the macadamia nut's mild flavor to shine by pairing it with more basic custards like vanilla or chocolate. Leave them whole or chop them into pieces, and then sprinkle over the frozen custard for a refined treat.
5. Bee pollen
While bee pollen has made the rounds in coffees and smoothies, you should consider including this expensive oddity on your frozen custard. Bee pollen is the actual flower pollen bees collect on their bodies. It takes a while to harvest, making it a posh choice for a dessert topping. Although it's safe to eat, it's important to note that if you have pollen allergies, you should skip this tip. The taste may differ based on where the bees source their flowers (much like how different types of honey can have varying notes), but it's generally sweet with floral undertones.
It makes a captivating topper for frozen custard, complementing its sweetness without being cloying. Lightly dust some on top for an attention-grabbing dessert that looks like it's made with little golden nuggets. Bring in more sugary goodness with a drizzle of honey to keep on with the bee theme; or, continue with the floral aspect by topping with lavender. You could mix things up by scattering bee pollen over a frozen custard affogato with an espresso shot. Since it's quite delicate, you don't want to mix bee pollen directly into a dessert; instead, it's a fantastic luxury topping.
6. New York-style cheesecake
This option allows you to have two desserts in one — and both have thick, creamy textures. We're not talking about those little cheesecake bites you'll usually see as toppings when you get frozen yogurt. This is all about New York-style cheesecake, which has a graham cracker crust that's covered by a rich, lightly tangy cheesy layer. It's considered a luxury dessert because it takes several hours to cook and cool before it's ready to serve. Of course, you may choose to bypass these time-consuming steps by purchasing a slice from a local bakery.
Cut the slice into small pieces or cubes, and place the bits of cheesecake on top of your frozen custard. This creates the ultimate creamy dessert with that light crunch from the graham cracker crust. Strawberry custard makes a magnificent choice for a makeshift strawberry cheesecake of sorts. If you can get your hands on seasonal pumpkin frozen custard, this makes a festive and frigid pumpkin cheesecake option. No matter which flavor you combine it with, this topping creates a memorable way to double up on your dessert with a silky texture. It's a showstopping option for a date night at home.
7. Saffron syrup
We are self-proclaimed saffron lovers. And even as an adorer of the minuscule flower stigmas, you wouldn't want to put them directly on your frozen custard. This doesn't allow for its natural flavors to shine. Instead, we recommend making saffron syrup to let the vermilion color and earthy flavors bloom. Plus, the sugar complements the subtle flavor to provide a sweetened offering for a frozen custard that's anything but basic. Make it the same as you would any simple syrup and then add a pinch of saffron. Once the sugar completely dissolves and the syrup gets a nice orangey-red hue, then you're ready to strain, store, and use.
Spoon some over your frozen custard tower, letting it run down the sides. This dessert takes inspiration from the bastani sonnati, which is a Persian saffron ice cream featuring saffron, rose water, and pistachios. Sprinkle a bit of crushed pistachios and edible rose petals to get a similar flavor profile. Given that saffron is the world's most expensive spice, there's no question why it's a bougie choice.
8. Cocoa or high-quality chocolate
Many of us grew up on the sugary chocolate powder that dissolves in milk, but this tip revolves around a more elevated version of the familiar favorite. Use a sieve to gently add a dusting of good cocoa powder, like an earthy Dutch-processed cocoa powder, to the top of the frozen custard for a chic addition; the pure cocoa powder is unsweetened, so it's a top choice for those who want a muted topping that's not overly sugary. It allows the flavors of the custard to shine bright.
Another bougie option is high-quality chocolate; or, consider making muscovado chocolate ganache if you prefer an alternative with more sugar content. Rather than eat the frozen custard out of the carton, plate it nicely in a bowl and then add the powder, chocolate, or ganache. These cocoa-forward toppings taste delightful with chocolate or vanilla custard. By allowing the intensity of the chocolate to be the star rather than a super sugary instant powder, these decadent options can transform a store-bought dessert into something you'd easily see at a fine-dining restaurant.
9. Peanut butter cups
Who doesn't love a tasty chocolate peanut butter cup? They aren't new to frozen custard, but in this case, you'll want to lean toward a high-end one. Forget the mass-produced brands or run-of-the-mill choices, and try to find peanut butter cups at a local chocolate shop that makes them in small batches. You can also locate similar iterations online at gourmet chocolatiers. Trader Joe's has popular dark chocolate peanut butter cups, but you could also make the treats yourself for an at-home artisanal experience. We've made them, and they're incredible and not overly difficult to create; plus, you can customize the chocolate or peanut butter ratio to your preference.
Do you prefer loads of chocolate with a thin peanut butter layer? You got it. Add a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for a luxurious touch. The bougie aspect comes from quality ingredients, whether that's high-percentage dark chocolate or pure peanut butter (one without added sugar or oils). Chop them into smaller pieces so you can get a wee bit in each bite. It has that familiar taste, but it's richer and small-crafted. Peanut butter cups go well with vanilla or chocolate frozen custard. For additional toppings, consider drizzling some caramel or pairing it with strawberry jam for a PB&J-inspired dessert.
10. Amarena cherries in syrup
Although there are dozens of types of cherries to choose from, Amarena cherries are an Italian iteration you'll usually see stored in syrup. Often used to garnish cheesecakes and gelatos, they're a tasty match for a dense frozen custard, too. The petite fruits have a deep dark color and light tart taste complemented by the syrup made with the fruit's natural juices, among other ingredients. This makes it almost like a deluxe, imported version of maraschino cherries but without the neon red. Because of this, it can be an enticing option when you want to put a spin on something familiar.
Frozen custard has a thicker texture than ice cream, but it's still smooth, so the chewiness of Amarena cherries can give it a balance as well as a hint of color. The bold flavor is perfect to ramp up neutral flavors like vanilla, but it also tastes good with chocolate frozen custard for a chocolate-covered cherry-inspired dessert. Alternatively, you could top the treat with cherries and chocolate chips for a similar effect. Spoon a bit of the syrup onto the top of the custard so it drips down to create a beautiful cascade of dark red.
11. Manuka honey
The thing that makes Manuka honey special is where it's found and the way it's made. The bees acquire their nectar from the Manuka tree, which is native to New Zealand (so it's not like farmers across the world can make this honey). The tree, as a whole, only flowers for six to 12 weeks a year; certain flowers of the tree may not flower for more than a few days, making this a truly special, unique honey. Because of this, there are limited quantities, which is why it's much more costly than your average cutesy honey in a bear bottle. It also has a complex flavor profile with notes ranging from earthy to caramel.
You'll often see frozen desserts with a honey swirl, but we recommend adding Manuka honey directly on top of your chilly treat. It works well for any flavor you want to add a pop of sweetness to, like vanilla. If you don't want pure honey on your custard, you could make Manuka honey caramel sauce or a nice fruit jam and put that on top instead. Even if you do a light drizzle, this sweet option brings a touch of luxury.
12. Pine nuts
You might know pine nuts best in pesto, but you'll also find these little guys in desserts like pignoli cookies. Pine nuts cost a lot more than other nuts and usually come in smaller quantities, too. The edible seeds from pine trees can bring a luxurious texture change and light nutty taste to frozen custard. Leave them as is, quickly toast them in a pan, or give them a rough chop if you prefer smaller fragments. Each of these options offers its own textural component or toasty, nutty profile.
For something more complex, try frozen custard with pine nut crumble or brittle. The crumble is a heightened, slightly crunchier way to make a crumbly topping, but it still has that buttery taste you would associate with it. A brittle also has a buttery profile, but it's simultaneously sweet and exceptionally crisp. The brittle shards can elevate the look of the dessert, as well. Both of these are terrific options when you want a heartier bite of frozen custard to break up the thick creaminess. It also helps that the pine nut's buttery profile works nicely with the butter found in both of these toppings. Try pine nuts with vanilla frozen custard or opt for bright flavors, such as cranberry or lemon.
13. Real maple syrup
Heighten frozen custard with a sweet addition like maple syrup. Nope, not the viscous pancake syrup you may find at a diner — although this is certainly a beloved favorite, it doesn't hit the opulent mark. Since we're talking about bougie toppings to elevate frozen custard, we think pure maple syrup makes a top option for many flavors. It can be high-priced, because of the method of collection and amount of sap needed to boil down into the liquid it eventually becomes. It's not an overnight process, but it allows nature to show off.
This type of natural syrup is highly prized because there are no added ingredients like high fructose corn syrup or caramel coloring. The runny liquid can bring profound sweetness to frozen custard but also offer its nuanced notes, whether that's caramel, butterscotch, vanilla, or toffee. It's a delightful match for vanilla or cinnamon frozen custard. As a bonus, place mini pancakes or pancake pieces on the custard for a chilly pancake and syrup treat. Or, give it a smoky, salty addition with crushed candied bacon. Because maple syrup has such a rich flavor, you don't need much to give the dessert a sophisticated touch.
14. Expensive or rare fruit
There are common or local fruits, and then there are rarer ones that aren't as easily accessible. When it comes to using fruit as a luxurious topping for frozen custard, you'll want to use hard-to-locate fruit or something like Japanese fruit. Some fruits cultivated in Japan are considered luxury items because of their unique shapes and picture-perfect looks. You might come across fruit like square watermelon or perfectly ripe and sweet mangos. These can be imported at a hefty price, so you can use them to adorn frozen custard.
You could also pick from some of the uncommon fruits in the U.S., making your fruity topping feel like a jet-set holiday. Feijoa is closely related to the guava fruit for a sweet, pear-like addition. Cherimoya is often called the ice cream fruit due to its soft, sweet interior, so it could make a tasty topper for the frozen dessert. Vanilla works beautifully with most fruits, but you could also pair the custard flavor with the fruit, such as cantaloupe frozen custard with melon or strawberry with berries.