14 Bougie Toppings To Elevate Frozen Custard

Frozen custard is a delicious alternative to ice cream or frozen yogurt. Although it's similar to both, frozen custard's distinct difference is that egg yolk is included, giving it a dense texture and rich flavor. While this is an approachable dessert you can find packaged at the store or in a local frozen custard establishment, you may be looking for ways to give it a unique and fancy spin. We have a few bougie toppings to upgrade frozen custard and take it from an inexpensive store-bought dessert into an extravagant restaurant-quality one.

For our purposes, we associate the term "bougie" with ingredients that are considered expensive or hard to find. While these factors can vary based on where you're located, these aren't going to be your typical toppings, like sprinkles or cookie dough pieces. Instead, we'll explore what makes each elevated topping a good match for frozen custard, why it's considered luxe, if there are any specific flavors to pair it with, and other pertinent information to enable you to have the best dessert ever. Whether you have adventurous taste buds or revel in simplicity, you'll crave this creamy dessert and these delightful toppings.