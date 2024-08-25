What Makes Manuka Honey Special?

The Manuka tree (Leptospermum scoparium), which is native to New Zealand, is a beautiful tree that produces small white or pink flowers along its branches. It has a long medicinal history, and its leaves have historically been used as medicine in teas and dressings. "Manuka can flower between September and March, with a peak during November [and] January," says Buzzstop founder Nick Cameron. "A specific area might see flowering from six to 12 weeks, and individual flowers may flower for only five to six days." There is some variation for when the Manuka tree will flower geographically.

The flowers of the Manuka tree have a high medicinal value, which is a huge advantage for beekeepers; they can extract the compound by strategically placing beehives nearby to ensure that bees will use the Manuka nectar to make honey. This requires beekeepers to find massive amounts of Manuka trees — often in relatively remote locations — for bees to produce Manuka honey. In turn, the medicinal benefits are transferred from the plant to the honey — Manuka honey has MGO, an antibacterial compound only found in Manuka trees. This makes Manuka honey completely unique, and its superfood benefits can't be replicated in any other food.

The sheer volume of Manuka trees needed to make the honey also means that Manuka honey is just as native to New Zealand as the tree itself (which might make it a little difficult to get your hands on if you're not a New Zealander).