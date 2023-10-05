A Drizzle Of Honey Helps The Sweetness In Your Tomatoes Shine

On their own, tomatoes have a sweet, acidic, and full-bodied flavor that doesn't need much primping to enjoy. Paired with a sprinkle of salt and black pepper, a drizzle of good olive oil, and some slices of mozzarella or crumbled goat cheese, its rich taste shines. While salted tomatoes can never be beaten, drizzling some honey on top is one of the best tricks to make your tomatoes even more delicious.

The robust fruit is naturally sweet already, but honey brings this aspect out even more. The golden liquid is great when drizzled on top of a Caprese salad or in a dressing for a tomato, nectarine, arugula, and goat cheese salad. A rich, tangy honey balsamic glaze is also the perfect addition to bruschetta or sun-dried tomatoes. However, the combo really sings when roasted in the oven — the honey browns and settles into the tomatoes, deepening the natural caramelization process.