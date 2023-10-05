A Drizzle Of Honey Helps The Sweetness In Your Tomatoes Shine
On their own, tomatoes have a sweet, acidic, and full-bodied flavor that doesn't need much primping to enjoy. Paired with a sprinkle of salt and black pepper, a drizzle of good olive oil, and some slices of mozzarella or crumbled goat cheese, its rich taste shines. While salted tomatoes can never be beaten, drizzling some honey on top is one of the best tricks to make your tomatoes even more delicious.
The robust fruit is naturally sweet already, but honey brings this aspect out even more. The golden liquid is great when drizzled on top of a Caprese salad or in a dressing for a tomato, nectarine, arugula, and goat cheese salad. A rich, tangy honey balsamic glaze is also the perfect addition to bruschetta or sun-dried tomatoes. However, the combo really sings when roasted in the oven — the honey browns and settles into the tomatoes, deepening the natural caramelization process.
How to make honey-roasted tomatoes
While your oven is preheating to 350 Fahrenheit, rinse the tomatoes and pat them dry. Slice them in half and place them on a baking pan with the cut side facing upward. Nestle slices of shallots in between the tomatoes. In a bowl, combine olive oil, honey, salt, minced garlic, pepper, and thyme.
Using a spoon, drizzle the olive oil-honey mixture on top of the tomatoes, ensuring that everything is evenly covered. Cook for around 20 minutes, then place slices of mozzarella on top of the tomatoes. Feel free to top the cheese off with more olive oil and honey if you wish. Put the tray back in the oven for a few more minutes. Once the tomatoes have started to burst and the mozzarella is slightly browned, they're ready to serve. Enjoy the honey-roasted tomatoes on top of bruschetta or with a baked salad composed of crispy chickpeas and kale.