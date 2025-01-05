Wake Up Your Bowl Of Chocolate Ice Cream With One Spicy Topping

A little goes a long way with sriracha, so you only need around 1 teaspoon for 2 scoops of ice cream and can add more if you feel like it. That drizzle is only the beginning, as you can dress the dessert up with other toppings to enhance both the taste and texture. Hot sauce is an unconventional ingredient for a sundae, but it still works quite well with the dish's usual staples like sweet sauce, whipped cream, sprinkles, and maraschino cherries.

Leaning further into the spicy elements, fall spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and allspice are worth a try. They bring an extra spiced layer to the ice cream, one that's not quite as bold as the hot sauce, but delicately warm instead. Another unexpected condiment you can use for fiery ice cream is chili crisp. It packs quite a punch, so be mindful of the amount, especially when there's already sriracha. That said, when done right, it offers an exquisite complexity that's sure to wow the taste buds.

Saltiness is another interesting flavor match for the overall sweet-spicy tone, and you can easily achieve it with just a bit of sea salt or salted pretzel crumbs. Chopped peanuts or walnuts, on the other hand, are lovely for those who like a little crunch in their ice cream — not to mention the hint of nuttiness that plays right into the savory undertone the hot sauce offers.

