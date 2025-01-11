14 Canned Ingredients To Elevate Vanilla Ice Cream

You can't really go wrong with a bowl of vanilla ice cream. It's a crowd-pleasing dessert that requires no prep (if you're going for a store-bought favorite!), tastes totally delicious with that signature sweet creaminess, and is super easy to store in the freezer for long periods of time. Vanilla ice cream is undeniably a great option to enjoy as is, but there's also no reason to stop there. A simple scoop couldn't be easier to customize with a few tasty extras, whether that means throwing a few additions into your bowl or swirling something sweet through the ice cream itself. And there are a surprisingly large number of canned ingredients that are perfect for transforming this classic treat.

Advertisement

Offering convenience, flavor, and affordability, canned foods are pretty underrated when it comes to enhancing ice cream. From syrup-soaked fruits to creamy bases and indulgent sweet toppings, there are more options out there than you might first imagine. With just a few spoonfuls of the right addition, you can whip up a mouthwatering dessert bowl in minutes. So, let's take a look at 14 of our favorite canned ingredients that pair beautifully with vanilla ice cream — no recipe required.