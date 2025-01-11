14 Canned Ingredients To Elevate Vanilla Ice Cream
You can't really go wrong with a bowl of vanilla ice cream. It's a crowd-pleasing dessert that requires no prep (if you're going for a store-bought favorite!), tastes totally delicious with that signature sweet creaminess, and is super easy to store in the freezer for long periods of time. Vanilla ice cream is undeniably a great option to enjoy as is, but there's also no reason to stop there. A simple scoop couldn't be easier to customize with a few tasty extras, whether that means throwing a few additions into your bowl or swirling something sweet through the ice cream itself. And there are a surprisingly large number of canned ingredients that are perfect for transforming this classic treat.
Offering convenience, flavor, and affordability, canned foods are pretty underrated when it comes to enhancing ice cream. From syrup-soaked fruits to creamy bases and indulgent sweet toppings, there are more options out there than you might first imagine. With just a few spoonfuls of the right addition, you can whip up a mouthwatering dessert bowl in minutes. So, let's take a look at 14 of our favorite canned ingredients that pair beautifully with vanilla ice cream — no recipe required.
Peaches
Peaches are one of the most popular fruits to enjoy in handy canned form. There are endless ways to use them, but the syrupy sweetness and tender texture of canned peaches makes them a particularly transformative addition to vanilla ice cream. Whether they're in slices or halves, peaches can bring a refreshing burst of flavor and pop of color to the bowl, complementing the creaminess of vanilla ice cream perfectly.
For a quick and easy treat, simply spoon peach slices straight from the can onto your ice cream scoops. You can also add a drizzle of the accompanying syrup or juice for a sweet finish. If you have a little extra time on your hands, try warming the peaches in a saucepan with a pinch of cinnamon, ginger, or nutmeg to create a cozy, spiced topping. The heat will soften the peaches even more, as well as intensify their flavor.
To create a more decadent ice cream-based dessert, there's also the option to layer peaches and ice cream in a parfait glass, perhaps alternating with a sprinkling of crushed graham crackers, chopped nuts, or granola for added crunch.
Cherries
Cherries and ice cream are a nostalgic combo for many, and reaching for the canned version of the much-loved fruit is the easiest way to enjoy this delicious pairing. Canned cherries come in a few different forms, such as those in syrup, as a pie filling, or maraschinos. Whichever you opt for, all will bring a bold, fruity sweetness and a touch of elegance to your dessert.
Just spoon your canned cherries straight over your freshly scooped ice cream and see how their deep red color and juicy texture instantly make the dessert look and taste more decadent. Again, heating up the cherries in a pan is a great option here, perhaps with a splash of vanilla or almond extract or even something boozy such as brandy or a flavored liqueur.
Canned cherries also pair fantastically with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, or even a sprinkle of crushed pistachios or slivered almonds. To really amp up the indulgence factor, try crumbling some chocolate cookies or brownie chunks over the top or adding a drizzle of chocolate syrup.
Pears
Another ice cream accompaniment that we highly recommend is canned pears. Their slightly firmer texture and subtle sweetness make a wholesome pairing for the smooth creaminess of vanilla, taking a simple scoop to something that feels altogether more sophisticated.
To keep things simple and easy to eat, slice canned pear halves into thin wedges or chunks and add them to the ice cream. Of course, you can also incorporate a drizzle of the can's syrup or juice over the top, letting it soak into the ice cream for added sweetness.
Since they retain their shape well during cooking, pears are also an excellent candidate for baking or poaching. For the latter, this can be done on the stovetop, using the syrup or juice as the poaching liquid. Add a dash of cinnamon, cardamom, or a splash of red wine to infuse the fruit with warming flavors for the ultimate comforting topping. If you fancy adding something crunchy to the bowl, too, enhance the pears further with a scattering of crushed ginger snaps or even almond biscotti. This fruit will also pair wonderfully with melted dark chocolate or caramel sauce.
Pineapple
If you love fresh, tropical flavors, canned pineapple is a must-try ice cream addition. This vibrant fruit instantly brightens vanilla ice cream with its tangy, juicy goodness. Grab a can of pineapple rings and chunks, or even go for the crushed form, and enjoy some sunny sweetness alongside your vanilla ice cream.
Of course, there are ways to elevate the flavor of this fruit further, and caramelizing the pineapple is a wonderful option. Heat rings or chunks in a skillet with a sprinkle of brown sugar and a knob of butter until they're golden and slightly caramelized. The result will be a warm, sticky topping with a rich, buttery depth. Or, pop them on the grill until nicely charred (pineapple in syrup will work especially well here).
For a fun twist that feels a little more fancy, try building a pina colada-inspired dessert. Just combine the ice cream and canned pineapple with a drizzle of coconut milk or cream, and finish with a sprinkle of toasted coconut flakes. You can always add a splash of rum if desired, whether that's by stirring it through softened ice cream before a quick re-freeze or infusing the pineapple with a boozy kick on the stovetop.
Caramel
Canned caramel, often sold as dulce de leche or caramel sauce, simply oozes indulgence. Its rich, buttery sweetness can transform vanilla ice cream into a decadent dessert that feels ultra-luxurious, and there's minimal effort required.
It's as easy as drizzling or dolloping caramel over your vanilla ice cream. The creamy, frozen treat combined with the silky smoothness of caramel creates a match made in heaven. To make your dessert extra special, warm the caramel slightly first, which will melt the ice cream slightly as you pour it over. If you want to play with textures, sprinkle a pinch of flaky sea salt over the caramel. The salty-sweet combination is pretty irresistible. Alternatively, you can build an ice cream sundae with alternating layers of ice cream and caramel in a tall glass, creating swirls of flavor in each spoonful.
For a crunchy finish, pair the caramel with toasted nuts, crushed pretzels, or chocolate chips. Canned caramel is also a versatile addition for pairing with fruit toppings like bananas or apples. Another idea is to stir the caramel through the ice cream itself. First, let the ice cream soften slightly in the tub, spoon over some caramel, and swirl to create a marbled effect, then pop back into the freezer until firm.
Pumpkin pie filling
Pumpkin pie filling isn't just for the holiday season. If you have a can of this fall staple knocking around in your pantry, make sure to give the ice cream and pumpkin combo a try! Being surprisingly versatile, this ingredient can be used for far more than simply baking pies, and serving pumpkin pie filling with ice cream is a wonderful way to whip up a spiced, creamy treat with a warm taste and velvety texture.
The best way to combine these two ingredients is by swirling the pumpkin into softened ice cream. First, remove your tub of vanilla ice cream from the freezer and let it sit at room temperature for about 15-20 minutes. Then, dollop some pumpkin pie filling on top and swirl the two ingredients together with a spoon. You can either mix them partially for a marbled effect or stir thoroughly for a more even distribution. For the ultimate pumpkin pie experience, top your pumpkin-infused ice cream with crushed pecans, cookies, and a swirl of whipped cream. Note: Though they look similar, pumpkin pie filling is not the same as (plain) canned pumpkin; it contains extra spices and ingredients. Be sure to check the label!
Apple pie filling
What could be better than bringing the cozy flavors of a warm apple pie to your ice cream bowl? Well, with the convenience of canned apple pie filling, you can do just that. Packed with tender apple pieces coated in a moreish spiced syrup, pairing these two staples is an easy way to create a dessert that feels oh-so comforting.
With this addition, it's a simple case of spooning both the ice cream and pie filling into a bowl. The sweet, spicy apples and creamy vanilla scoops make the most delicious match. And, as always, warming the filling first is an easy technique for making an even cozier dessert.
If you're looking for some extras to spruce up this fruity bowlful, crushed graham crackers, granola, or oatmeal cookies all make excellent options and can make the dessert feel that bit more pie-like. For extra indulgence, don't hesitate to drizzle caramel sauce over the apples or finish the bowl with a dollop of whipped cream.
Condensed milk
To make your ice cream even richer, sweeter, and creamier, try adding some condensed milk. With its luscious texture, this canned ingredient works well as both a topping and a mix-in.
For a quick upgrade, drizzle condensed milk right on top of your ice cream. Its creamy consistency adds a wonderfully decadent element to the bowl in seconds. Add a pinch of sea salt for a salted caramel vibe, or sprinkle cinnamon or cocoa powder over the top for an extra layer of flavor. If you're in the mood to experiment, you can also mix condensed milk into softened vanilla ice cream and re-freeze it. This hack creates an ultra-creamy texture, similar to homemade no-churn ice cream.
Condensed milk also pairs wonderfully with other toppings. Combine it with fresh or canned fruit like mangos, strawberries, or bananas or crunchy toppings like toasted coconut or walnuts. If the sweetness of condensed milk alone is a little too much for you, try stirring it together with some brewed coffee or dark chocolate sauce before drizzling it over the ice cream.
Coconut milk
Coconut milk is packed with natural sweetness and rich tropical flavor, making it another brilliant addition to your ice cream bowl. You can use this handy canned ingredient as a drizzle, a mix-in, or a base for a creative selection of toppings to turn a basic scoop of vanilla into something more exciting.
The simplest method here is warming the coconut milk slightly in the microwave or on the stove and drizzling it straight over the ice cream. Its silky texture will fit seamlessly alongside the scoops of vanilla while adding a hint of exotic flavor. If you'd prefer an addition with a thicker texture, go for coconut cream instead, which can be whisked until fluffy and spooned on top of the ice cream. And, to enhance those tropical vibes, don't forget to sprinkle over some toasted coconut flakes, too.
Like many others, this canned ingredient can also be stirred through softened ice cream, perhaps alongside a few drops of coconut extract, to infuse the dessert with some delicious coconut richness. You can also combine coconut milk with canned pineapple, mango, or other fruits of your choice, as well as chopped nuts or chocolate chips.
Mango
If fruity additions are more your thing, try pairing vanilla ice cream with canned mango. It's juicy, naturally sweet, and visually stunning, too, adding plenty of color and goodness to your bowl.
Once you've opened up the can, just spoon the mango chunks or slices over your ice cream, along with some of the syrup or juice if desired. The mango can also be turned into a fruity sauce by blitzing it in a food processor or blender before drizzling it over the scoops.
When it comes to complementary pairing ideas, mango fits beautifully alongside other tropical flavors, such as coconut milk or pineapple. A sprinkle of lime zest is another great way to brighten up the flavors, whilst coconut flakes or crumbled meringues are great for adding crunch. Canned mango also pairs wonderfully with caramel sauce, whipped cream, or even a handful of mint leaves to freshen things up.
Rhubarb
Opting for the canned variety is one of the best ways to enjoy rhubarb. This form of the notoriously tangy treat tends to be sweeter and more palatable since it's pre-cooked and canned in syrup. Canned rhubarb still has that distinct tang, but it's balanced perfectly by the sticky syrup, making this ingredient a highly flavorful addition that works surprisingly well alongside a scoop of classic vanilla.
Spoon the rhubarb over the ice cream as is, or warm it up in a saucepan first. Retain as much of the syrup as you'd like, and add a pinch of your favorite spices, such as cinnamon or ginger, if desired. The contrast between the tart rhubarb and sweet vanilla is truly delicious!
Rhubarb also pairs well with other fruits like strawberries and apples (fresh or canned) and classic crunchy toppings such as granola or crushed ginger snaps, which can transform your ice cream bowl into a rhubarb crisp-esque dessert. To go all out, add a dollop of warm custard, too.
Mandarin oranges
For the citrus fruit fans, canned mandarin oranges are a fitting choice. These are great for bringing a burst of zesty sweetness to vanilla ice cream, with their bright, juicy taste, making them a refreshing addition that feels light but still very much a treat.
Serving the mandarin segments over the ice cream, straight from the can, is a perfectly acceptable way to enjoy them, but there are a few tweaks you can make to elevate this pairing even further. Of course, adding some of the syrup or juice from the can is always a good idea, and warming the orange pieces can make this extra sweet and saucy. Add a splash of orange liqueur to the pan or a pinch of cinnamon to take the flavor to the next level. Chocolate and orange are a timeless combo, too, so feel free to drizzle over some chocolate syrup, toss in some chocolate chips, or sprinkle over a handful of dark chocolate shavings for the ultimate sophisticated finish.
Custard
Canned custard is the ultimate creamy, indulgent topping for vanilla ice cream. Its rich, silky texture and subtle vanilla flavor work to amplify the creaminess of the ice cream while blanketing it in a decadent layer of deliciousness.
For a quick and luxurious dessert, simply pour warm custard over scoops of vanilla ice cream. The combination of hot and cold makes for a pleasing contrast, and the ice cream will gradually start to get gooey and melty as you tuck in. If you'd like to introduce some extra flavor, try dusting the custard-covered scoops with cocoa powder or cinnamon.
With this combination, there's a lot of creamy goodness going on, and while there's absolutely nothing wrong with that, you might feel to need to add some other textures to the bowl. If so, there are plenty of options to choose from. Crumbled shortbread cookies, sponge cake, or graham crackers can all balance the smoothness of the custard and ice cream beautifully. Additionally, incorporating a fresh and fruity element, such as berries, peaches, or bananas, is a great way to elevate the bowlful.
Rice pudding
Don't knock this one until you've tried it, because canned rice pudding is an unexpected but totally delicious accompaniment to vanilla ice cream. Its creamy, slightly chewy texture and gentle sweetness create an amazing contrast when spooned over those smooth, vanilla-infused scoops for a dessert that's irresistibly comforting.
You can add the rice pudding to the ice cream hot or cold, depending on your preference. The former is certainly the coziest option, whilst adding it cold if you prefer to keep your ice cream cool and firm for longer. This is another ingredient that'll absolutely benefit from a sprinkling of cinnamon, and you can make the pairing even better by adding a handful of raisins or dried cranberries for bursts of fruity sweetness. Alternatively, try adding a dollop of strawberry or raspberry jam to the bowl. And, if your dessert isn't complete without a crunchy element, toss in some chopped nuts, such as almonds, pistachios, or pecans.