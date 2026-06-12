The Unsettling Reason Beef Prices Could Continue To Skyrocket In 2026

U.S. beef prices are already historically high, and now, it looks like they might be getting even higher. The culprit is a parasite that ranchers haven't seen in decades. Texas and New Mexico are reporting cases of New World screwworm (NWS) appearing in cattle, indicating that this dangerous pest is spreading across some of the country's prime beef-ranching terrain.

Despite its name, a screwworm isn't exactly a worm — it's a maggot-like larva that evolves into a fly. The fly's parasitic larvae burrow into the flesh of living mammals, entering through an open orifice or wound. Since screwworm feeds on the flesh of live animals, and no livestock infected with screwworm will pass commercial inspection, the outbreak does not pose a threat to humans. Although this is not a food safety concern, the parasite can be endemic to livestock, posing another shock to an already historically low beef supply. Ranchers will need to offset the financial burden of extra contamination-containment labor and medicine. As cattle farming costs rise, so will retail beef prices. This outbreak has the potential to majorly impact grocery store beef costs across the U.S.

This is not the first screwworm outbreak to occur in the U.S. (the last epidemic hit Texas in the 1970s), and past outbreaks have been neutralized. However, illegal cattle smuggling in Central America has renewed the threat of screwworm to cattle on the move, spreading to Mexico and, now, the American Southwest. Cattle trafficking is a common money laundering channel for organized crime syndicates in Central America, and the practice bypasses critical health screenings – allowing diseases (including avian flu, tuberculosis, and screwworm) to spread to larger cattle feedlots. Screwworm cases in Central America have been on the uptick since 2023. At the time of publication, the USDA had confirmed nine infected cattle.