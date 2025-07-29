The Country That Produces The Most Beef In The Entire World

We've been eating beef since as far back as 10,500 years ago. From hunting, we went on to domesticate cattle, which are now reared for meat on an industrial scale. Global production of beef and veal reached 73.56 million metric tons in 2024, according to Statista. But while many people falsely believe that Brazil is the country that produces the most beef, as it turns out, it's the good old U.S.-of-A.

About 26.19 billion pounds (11.88 million metric tons) of beef were produced in the United States alone in 2024, per Statista, accounting for roughly 16% of the world's total production. The scale can be a bit difficult to imagine, so let's put it into perspective: If you were to gather all American farms together, you would discover that almost one-third of them produce beef.

The precise number does vary slightly depending on the source, but they all agree on one thing: The great majority of the meat used in classic beef dishes around the world, from pot roasts to beef Wellington and bulgogi, is produced right here in America. And that's despite the fact that many countries don't import much U.S. beef as it doesn't comply with their rules. The second highest is Brazil, and the third is China. But in a way, it sort of makes sense that the nation at the top of the list would be somewhat associated with cowboys and fast-paced cattle auctions.