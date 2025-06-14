This Is The Most Popular Hot Dog Brand In The US As Of 2025, According To Sales Data

Hot dogs are an essential component of traditional American cuisine, so it makes sense that any given grocery store from California to New York has many brands to choose from. Despite the plethora of hot dog brands that you can buy for your upcoming cookout, there is one brand that sells the most packages compared to others. According to data from Statisa, the brand that brings in the most sales is Ball Park. The study considered data from the top 10 "refrigerated frankfurter brands in the United States."

The data shows that Ball Park sold a whopping $125.37 million worth of hot dogs in the last quarter of 2024, which runs through January 26, 2025. Yes, that's a whole lot of hot dogs. For context, a total of $8.5 billion was spent on hot dogs by Americans in 2024, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. Surprisingly, however, our ranking of hot dog brands only put Ball Park in fourth place. Instead, we found Kayem Old Tyme Beef to be the best hot dog brand in our taste test. Ball Park has also received mixed reviews in other taste tests despite those top sales numbers. Nevertheless, it's clearly a winner among consumers.